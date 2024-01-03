Lamar Jackson, Patrick Queen Don't Fear Getting Rusty During Bye

Ravens Have Mapped Out Next Week's Schedule

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens' practice and meeting schedule leading up to their first playoff game has already been planned. Next week during their bye, they will have a normal practice schedule.

"The only question is what day we're going to play (to open the playoffs)," Harbaugh said. "I'll be honest with you, I was a little surprised that we played on Saturday with this one (Steelers). It's fine. You just adapt. It's mapped out, and then we'll see what day we play."

Harbaugh said he didn't think the Ravens had to make drastic changes to the way they prepared for their playoff game in 2019 after having a bye.

"We put up 500 yards in that game, we just didn't score touchdowns," Harbaugh said. "By the end of the game, our defense got a little worn out against a really good running team. It's a narrative, we didn't win the game, we didn't score enough points, but it's not like we weren't moving the ball. We just didn't execute in the red zone very well. We had really good practices, we went back and kind of looked through that. Guys had good spirits. I think we had a good game plan. We just didn't get the job done on certain plays. You just look at where you are with this team at this time and make the decisions that are best."

Malik Cunningham Will Be Available to Play Quarterback and Wide Receiver

Malik Cunningham will make his Ravens debut against the Steelers after being signed in December. The former Louisville quarterback worked out with the wide receivers during Wednesday's practice and will be available to take snaps at either position.