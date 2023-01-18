Late for Work 1/18: Other Than Lamar Jackson, Which Ravens Are in Line for Contract Extensions?

Other Than Lamar Jackson, Which Ravens Are in Line for Contract Extensions?

Lamar Jackson is obviously at the top of the list when it comes to possible Ravens contract extensions, but there are other players who are candidates to be extended this offseason.

Players are eligible for contract extensions after their third season. The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer looked at who could be next in line, and the first player mentioned was inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

Queen, the 28th-overall selection in the 2020 draft, had a breakout season in his third year.

"Roquan Smith's five-year, $100 million contract extension showed the Ravens aren't afraid of investing in the position, but the deal might also make [General Manager Eric] DeCosta less likely to give Queen a top-of-the-market contract," Shaffer wrote. "The Ravens have until May 1 to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on Queen's rookie deal, which currently runs through 2023. Keeping him around in 2024 would cost a projected $11.6 million. The annual value of a long-term deal would be a lot higher.

"A handful of other 2020 picks could be in line for extensions: [Running back J.K.] Dobbins, who's averaged 5.9 yards per carry over three injury-marred years; wide receiver Devin Duvernay, a two-time Pro Bowl returner; and defensive linemen Justin Madubuike, who set a career high in sacks (5.5), and Broderick Washington Jr., another stalwart run defender."

Shaffer noted that "the sooner the Ravens can figure out their financial commitment to Jackson, the sooner DeCosta can move on to taking care of business elsewhere."

Tyler Linderbaum Makes ESPN's List of Top 10 Rookies; Three Ravens Named to NFL.com Analyst's All-Rookie Teams

Accolades continue to roll in for members of the Ravens' 2022 draft class.

First-round center Tyler Linderbaum came in at No. 7 on ESPN's top 10 rookie rankings.

"Like Creed Humphrey did in 2021 with the Chiefs, Linderbaum immediately anchored and improved an offensive line as a rookie center," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote. "His pass-blocking alone made him an All-Pro candidate, and his 94.7% pass block win rate led all rookie offensive linemen."