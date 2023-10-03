Late for Work: Was Lamar Jackson's Performance Against the Browns His Best Game Ever?

One of the most dramatic improvements in the Ravens offense is in red-zone scoring percentage. Baltimore has scored touchdowns on 12 of 15 trips in the red zone for a league-best 80% success rate. Last season, the Ravens were 30th (44%).

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley attributed much of the Ravens' success in the red zone this season to Jackson's dual-threat ability keeping defenses guessing.

"Jackson is only the fourth quarterback over the last 10 seasons with at least four rushing and four passing touchdowns in the first four weeks of the regular season," Hensley wrote. "His four touchdown runs in the red zone are already double his total from all of last season."

Brandon Stephens Has Boosted Ravens' Secondary

There were concerns about the Ravens' secondary heading into the season, and that was before three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey underwent foot surgery and starting safety Marcus Williams went down in Week 1 with a pec injury (Both are expected back soon.)

However, the secondary has more than held up its end thus far for the NFL's third-ranked defense.

"Four weeks in, they're No. 1 in net yards-per-passing attempt (3.7), better than the No. 2 Browns (4.2)," The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon wrote. "They've allowed just three passing touchdowns, tied for second-best in the league. They've had this success despite a lower-than-average amount of pressure on quarterbacks (16.5% quarterback pressures per dropback)."

Goon credited cornerback Brandon Stephens for stepping up in Humphrey's absence.

"Stephens has arguably been the Ravens' best cover corner with Marlon Humphrey out," Goon wrote. "His Week 4 performance added to his case: Not only did he secure an impressive tip interception that he ran back for a huge return, but he was key in helping hold Amari Cooper to just one catch for 16 yards. Cooper lined up for nearly half his snaps against Stephens, but wasn't targeted once when Stephens was in coverage against him, according to the NFL's Next Gen stats.

"While Stephens was definitely at the forefront thanks to his interception, it's a great sign for a DB to not be mentioned at all otherwise. The Ravens are hoping for some of their injured backs to heal soon, but in the meantime, he's been a great option, and the Ravens have more than held their own."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said yesterday that the versatile Stephens, who has played both cornerback and safety, will remain at cornerback when Humphrey returns to the field.