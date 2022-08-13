News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Uncertain If He'll Play in Preseason

Lamar Jackson didn't slam the door on playing in the preseason, but he didn't open it either.

Jackson watched Thursday night's preseason opener from the sideline, and the Ravens only have two preseason games left. Following Saturday's practice, Jackson was asked about the possibility of making a preseason appearance.

"I might give it a shot, I don't know yet," Jackson said. "I don't know if I'm going to play."

Every team must weigh the risk of injury into deciding whether to play their starting quarterback during the preseason. Patrick Mahomes played the opening series of Saturday's preseason game in Chicago and led the Chiefs on a touchdown drive before checking out. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was not as fortunate, suffering a knee injury in Friday night's preseason game that leaves his status for Week 1 against the Ravens uncertain.

"That doesn't have anything to do with me," Jackson said. "But I hope he [Zach Wilson] gets better. But like I said, we're not wishing that over here; we're not wishing that at all."

Jackson played just one series in the final preseason game last year, but starting Week 1 without any preseason action would be a first for him. Jackson didn't reveal if he would try to coax Head Coach John Harbaugh into playing at least one preseason series. Last year, the Ravens saw running back J.K. Dobbins go down with a season-ending knee injury in the preseason finale.

"I don't know yet," Jackson said smiling. "That's my answer."

Jackson is having his most impressive training camp and his readiness for the regular season is not a concern.