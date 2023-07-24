Late for Work 7/24: Lamar Jackson Primed for Best Stretch of QB Play 

Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones: "While many fans and pundits were quick to speculate about Gordon's signing being related to Dobbins' status and desire for a new contract, the Ravens adding another veteran back to the mix shouldn't come as a big surprise. … At the very least, bringing in an accomplished running back aiming to rejuvenate his career should ramp up the preseason competition among the roster hopefuls."

Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari: "Although Gordon likely won't be asked to play a huge role in Baltimore if Dobbins and Edwards stay healthy, he provides solid insurance should durability continue to be an issue for the Ravens' top two running backs."

Projecting the First 53-Man Roster

The Ravens (and the NFL) are five weeks from needing to cut down their roster to 53 players, and Zrebiec gave his first crack at projecting what the Ravens will do come August 29. Here are some of the more interesting positions:

Wide Receiver (6)

"Who makes the cut?: Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace

On the bubble: James Proche II, Laquon Treadwell"

"Fact to consider: Over the past two seasons, Wallace has played 399 special teams snaps, compared to 178 for Proche," Zrebiec wrote. "If the battle for the potential sixth wide receiver spot comes down to versatility and special teams ability, Wallace has the clear edge."

Offensive line (10)

"Who makes the cut?: Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Kevin Zeitler, Tyler Linderbaum, John Simpson, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ben Cleveland, Sam Mustipher

Long shots: David Sharpe, Tashawn Manning, Tykeem Doss, Jake Guidone, Jaylon Thomas, Brandon Kipper"

"Every team is looking for serviceable offensive linemen late in the preseason and they are very hard to get through waivers," Zrebiec wrote. "It's also imperative for Baltimore to make sure it has depth up front, which is why keeping 10 to start the season isn't overkill. Last year, the Ravens' initial 53-man roster included 11 offensive linemen. With Mekari positioned to be the team's top reserve tackle, it makes sense to keep Mustipher as the backup center. Cleveland, though, is the guy to watch here. The 2021 third-round pick has been a disappointment. He'll have to stay on the field and earn a job this summer."

Cornerback (6)

"Who makes the cut?: Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams, Kyu Blu Kelly, Daryl Worley

On the bubble: Ar'Darius Washington, Trayvon Mullen, Kevon Seymour"

"This might be the hardest position to project at this time because there are so many variables. Will Armour-Davis and Williams stay healthy through the summer," Zrebiec wrote. "How will the young corners perform in practices and preseason games? Do the Ravens add another veteran cornerback in the coming weeks? Do safeties Kyle Hamilton and Brandon Stephens factor in the slot? Is Seymour a good bet for a spot because of his ability as a gunner on special teams? There's a lot to play out."

Two Ravens Named Among PFF's Best 50 NFL Players

Even among the NFL's best of the best, the Ravens have stars in top player rankings. Both Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews were named in PFF's Sam Monson's 50 best players in the NFL right now.

Monson placed Jackson at No. 41.

"[add]Injuries in each of the last two seasons keep him this low on the list, but a healthy Lamar is still one of the league's most dominant weapons," Monson wrote. "He was in the middle of his best-graded season since his unanimous MVP year when injury took him down last season, and now we get to see what he can achieve in an offense that will be more prepared to let him spread the ball around in the passing game."

It's a positive to see PFF would be higher on the Ravens' quarterback if he remained healthy the past two seasons, as they've been up-and-down on grading him and his impact throughout his career. It's also a welcome sight to see PFF drinking from the fountain of offensive excitement, which feels firmly planted in Baltimore.

Andrews came in at No. 49.

"With little in the way of elite wide receivers in Baltimore over the past few seasons, Mark Andrews has been the team's No. 1 receiver and excelled in that role," Monson wrote. "Travis Kelce is the only tight end in football with more targets, catches, yards and touchdowns over the last three seasons."

It's always strange to see Andrews listed as the third-best NFL tight end after noting he's only trailing Kelce, a certified Hall of Famer, in all major statistical categories. Alas, Andrews sits behind Kelce (4) and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (39) on this list.