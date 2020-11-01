Lamar Jackson Puts Steelers Loss 'On Me' After Four Turnovers

Jackson continued to make plays, facing an opportunistic defense that put consistent pressure on him in the pocket. Head Coach John Harbaugh gave Jackson credit for not dwelling on his mistakes, but he also said the turnovers were a key factor in the outcome.

"He played hard. He made a lot of plays. The turnovers, obviously, were disappointing. … That's the difference in the game in some ways, obviously," Harbaugh said. "We're disappointed with that part of it. We're very happy with other parts of it. I thought he competed, made a lot of great throws and runs and things like that. So, it's a mixed bag in that sense, but of course we're not pleased with losing the turnover battle."

With the score tied, 7-7, Jackson's second turnover wasted a scoring opportunity in the red zone when Jackson was sacked and stripped by Bud Dupree. The ball was recovered by Vince Williams of the Steelers at Pittsburgh's 4-yard line. Jackson blamed himself for not getting rid of the ball faster.

"We were talking about that all week, getting the ball out quick," Jackson said. "If that had happened, it would've been no fumble."

The Ravens eventually built a 17-7 halftime lead, and when they stopped Pittsburgh on its opening drive of the third quarter, Baltimore appeared to be taking control of the game. The Steelers' offense had done little to that point, with their only score coming on Spillane's pick-six.

But on Baltimore's opening drive of the third quarter, Jackson committed perhaps his biggest turnover. His pass in the flat intended for tight end Mark Andrews was intercepted by Pittsburgh linebacker Alex Highsmith, who made a leaping grab. The ball never had a chance to reach Andrews, as Highsmith anticipated Jackson's throw, a toss that Jackson would love to have back.

"I had Pat (Ricard) in the flat," Jackson said. "He (Highsmith) looked like he was going to defend Pat. But when I threw it out to Mark, he dropped over to Mark. He fell off and made a great play."

That turnover finally sparked Pittsburgh's offense, setting the Steelers up on Baltimore's 21-yard line. Two plays later, Ben Roethlisberger found Eric Ebron for an 18-yard touchdown pass and the Ravens' lead had been trimmed to three points.

That turned the game into a typical Ravens-Steelers battle, back-and-forth and decided in the final two minutes. But Pittsburgh's defense continued to thwart Jackson at critical moments.

With less than two minutes to play and trailing 28-24, the Ravens drove from their 25-yard line to the Pittsburgh 8-yard line, where they faced a fourth-and-3. Baltimore went with an empty backfield and called a quarterback draw, wanting to put the ball in the hands of Jackson, who had rushed for 65 yards in the game. Earlier in the game, Jackson had an electrifying touchdown run nullified by a holding penalty on center Matt Skura, and Jackson is always a threat to make a big play even when he is struggling.

However, on this crucial goal-line play, Jackson was stopped short and fumbled after being hit by Fitzpatrick. The ball was recovered by Spillane, but it was the All-Pro safety Fitzpatrick who made the key play.

"I saw [Fitzpatrick] spying on me," Jackson said. "He made a good stop."

The Ravens got the ball back one last time, leading to the final play of the game from Pittsburgh's 23-yard line with five seconds left to play. Jackson threw a fastball into the end zone that was on target for Snead, but Fitzpatrick made contact with Snead as the ball arrived and knocked it away. The Ravens felt Fitzpatrick should have been penalized for hitting Snead in the head, but no call was made.

Jackson will get another chance at the Steelers on Thanksgiving night in Pittsburgh. With the Ravens (5-2) still battling for playoff position in the AFC, he looked forward to making amends, starting next weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.