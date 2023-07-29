Presented by

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Jul 29, 2023 at 04:58 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Lamar Jackson said Netflix reached out to him to pitch being on the documentary series, "Quarterback," but he turned them down.

The first season featured the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Vikings' Kirk Cousins, and Falcons' Marcus Mariota.

"I appreciate them, but I'm just trying to focus on ball right now," Jackson said. "I'm trying to focus on ball."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also revealed that he turned down the show for 2023.

One thing Jackson is not turning down is the Ravens' new-look quarterback practice jerseys, which feature new gold trim around the purple number. The purple number on the black quarterback jersey made it hard to read, so at the request of Owner Steve Bisciotti, gold trim was added.

"I love it. We need to talk to Mr. Steve about making those game jerseys," Jackson said.

Zay Flowers Out With Illness; Pepe Williams Return Nearing

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers missed a second straight practice Saturday, delaying his debut for fans at M&T Bank Stadium.

However, Flowers was only out because of an illness, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"He had a stomach issue of some kind, so that kept him out the last couple days. He should be back Monday," Harbaugh said.

Flowers was one of the bright spots of the first days of training camp practice, as the rookie first-round pick has flashed elite foot quickness and speed. On Friday, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken called him a "fun little toy."

Cornerback Pepe Williams may come off the physically unable to perform list and make his training camp debut Monday, Harbaugh said. Entering his second season, Williams is one of the top contenders for the open nickel cornerback spot. He missed almost all of OTAs and minicamp due to injury.

Odafe Oweh Says He's a Power Rusher Now

New Ravens Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith said he wants all of his pass rushers to develop their signature move. For Odafe Oweh, he says he's going to work from a framework of power.

"Chuck is doing a good job of letting us know who we are and holding us to that. So now I would say I'm a power rusher," Oweh said. "I got more lean, cut my fat out. It's just more strength and more muscle."

Oweh came into the league known for his speed after blazing the 40-yard dash in a mind-boggling 4.36 seconds. His quickness will still be a major part of his game, but he wants to work more speed to power. He said he still weighs 260 pounds, but that it's more muscle this year.

Harbaugh Proud of Players' Work in the Heat

The last three days of Ravens training camp practice have featured temperatures in the 90s with a heat index above 100. It was especially hot Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium, which traps more heat on the field.

"It definitely affects you, but it's nothing until the end of the day," linebacker Roquan Smith added. "It's definitely draining for sure, but it's just preparing us for the season. We're building up cardio, getting our legs right with the lactic acid as well. So, I'm excited. The heat is a good thing and as long as we're staying hydrated, taking care of ourselves, it'll pay dividends for us in the long haul."

Harbaugh built in extra time between practice drills and water breaks to accommodate, and said he was pleased with the work his team did amidst the extreme conditions.

"You do look at it hard – in the heat – how they hold up fundamentally and assignment-wise. It's an opportunity," Harbaugh said. "Fatigue, we call it. So, when you get fatigued, take the opportunity to create the ability to produce in that fatigue and get your performance at the highest level when you're the most tired, plus there are elements of conditioning that really are a benefit to us. So, I thought the guys did a really good job of it, and [we'll] see what it looks like next week."

The weather forecast looks much milder next week with highs in the low-80s all week in Owings Mills. The Ravens will have their first practice in pads Monday.

