Late for Work 7/18: Lamar Jackson Vaults Back Into Top 10 Quarterback Rankings

Lamar Jackson Vaults Back Into Top 10 Quarterback Rankings

One year after Lamar Jackson's shocking exclusion from ESPN's top 10 quarterback rankings, the Ravens star has regained elite status.

Jackson landed at No. 7 in ESPN's survey of NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players. He was No. 8 two years ago.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that questions remain about Jackson's precision passing but he ranks second in the NFL in QBR since 2019 and posted a QB rating of 98 or higher in four of his first eight starts in 2022.

"Prior to the [knee] injury, he was doing some big things from the pocket as a passer [last year]," an NFL scouting director said. "Some of those early games, he was dialing it up. He's definitely evolving as a passer, taking it to next level. He's a smart runner. Teams want to peg him in that role, but he never really gets hit solidly. He knows how to elude and avoid big hits."

Jackson was ranked as high as No. 4 in the survey, but some voters left him out of their top 10.

ESPN analyst and former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum's biggest takeaway from the rankings was that Jackson's No. 7 placement was "way too low."

"He could have an MVP type of season," Tannenbaum said on “Get Up.” "Look out if Odell Beckham Jr. is anywhere close to where he was. Lamar Jackson's never had anyone close to his ability. So could you imagine? What are you going to take away on this Ravens offense? You gonna double him outside, it's going to open up Lamar to beat you with his legs. [Baltimore also has] a healthy J.K. Dobbins. I think the sky's the limit for Lamar Jackson and this Ravens offense. I think it's going to be a big story all year long."

One voter said that by hiring Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken and adding weapons in the passing game such as Beckham, first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers and veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor, the Ravens have given Jackson everything he needs to have a big season.