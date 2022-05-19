SociaLight: 'You 8 Yet?' Lamar Jackson Is in the Restaurant Business Now

Lamar Jackson isn't in a rush to get a long-term contract extension, but he is a businessman.
Jackson is diving into the restaurant biz in his home state of Florida. He is the owner of one soul food restaurant and now has filed for the clever trademark of "You 8 yet?"
Earlier this month, it was announced that Jackson had purchased Tasty's Soul Food Sports Bar & Grill in Pompano Beach, Fla, where Jackson grew up. Here's some tasty food pics and happy customers from their Instagram page.
With the new owner, the restaurant has since changed its name to "Play Action Soulfood and More" while using the "You 8 yet?" tagline. Jackson tweets out information about his restaurant and even the lunch menu.
It's unclear whether Jackson plans to expand the business with the new trademarks, but the names could also use it for clothing purposes. Jackson already has his own clothing brand with Era 8 Apparel. He's also a backer of StatusPRO, a sports technology virtual reality business.