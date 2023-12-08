Presented by

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Will Play vs. Rams

Dec 08, 2023 at 12:27 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

12823wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson returned to the practice field Friday after missing Thursday's practice due to an illness and is ready to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson does not carry an injury designation on the team's final injury report.

"He was feeling good, full of life. Full of life," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson Friday. "He looked good out there, and he was back, and he's recovered."

The only Raven missing from Friday's practice was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who got a veteran rest day. He will play against his former team Sunday.

Coming off the bye, Baltimore is in great health and may have its full roster available. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (concussion), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness), and linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) carry no injury designation.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) is the only player on the 53-man roster who is questionable. He was limited all week.

Cornerback Pepe Williams (ankle) and outside linebacker Malik Hamm (ankle) are also both questionable after practicing fully all week. They are both still on injured reserve, so they would have to be activated to the 53-man roster tomorrow.

The Rams have one injury of note: tight end Tyler Higbee (neck), who has 34 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns, is doubtful to play. Outside linebackers Michael Hoecht (knee) and Byron Young (knee), and defensive tackle Quentin Lake (hamstring) are questionable.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Due to Illness

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman (illness) is back on the field.
news

Marlon Humphrey Is 'Ready to Rock' After Bye

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness) was the only Raven who didn't practice Wednesday.
news

Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley Expect to Play; Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Game-Time Decision'

Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't worried about wide receiver corps despite multiple players missing practice time this week.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley Return to Ravens Practice

Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) did not practice and WR Rashod Bateman (foot) was limited after falling.
news

Ravens Rule Out Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey Doubtful vs. Bengals

The Bengals ruled out WR Tee Higgins and DE Sam Hubbard, but DE Trey Hendrickson is going to play.
news

Seven Ravens Missing From Tuesday's Practice

Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Ronnie Stanley (knee) aren't practicing, but the most surprising absence may be John Simpson.
news

Marlon Humphrey Day-to-Day With Calf Strain

Ronnie Stanley (knee) is listed as a non-participant for Monday's walk-through practice. Bengals have injury concerns with key players.
news

Four Ravens Are Questionable, Browns O-Line Banged Up

Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) was still limited in Friday's practice. Michael Pierce (illness) returned to practice Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Ravens Practice

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is not practicing again Thursday but came onto the field in street clothes.
news

Morgan Moses Returns to Practice; Marcus Williams Removed From Injury Report

Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness) did not practice Wednesday.
news

Marcus Williams Questionable, Morgan Moses Doubtful to Play vs. Seahawks

Right tackle Morgan Moses is also questionable to play against the Seahawks in Week 9.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising