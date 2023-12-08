Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Will Play vs. Rams

Lamar Jackson returned to the practice field Friday after missing Thursday's practice due to an illness and is ready to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson does not carry an injury designation on the team's final injury report.

"He was feeling good, full of life. Full of life," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson Friday. "He looked good out there, and he was back, and he's recovered."

The only Raven missing from Friday's practice was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who got a veteran rest day. He will play against his former team Sunday.

Coming off the bye, Baltimore is in great health and may have its full roster available. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (concussion), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness), and linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) carry no injury designation.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) is the only player on the 53-man roster who is questionable. He was limited all week.

Cornerback Pepe Williams (ankle) and outside linebacker Malik Hamm (ankle) are also both questionable after practicing fully all week. They are both still on injured reserve, so they would have to be activated to the 53-man roster tomorrow.