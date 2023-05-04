Lamar Jackson Signs Historic Contract With Ravens  

Jackson's record of 45-16 (.738) is the fourth-best of any quarterback in the Super Bowl era, trailing only Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Roger Staubach. The Ravens have made the playoffs in four of Jackson's five seasons, and with the offseason additions of Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and first-round pick Zay Flowers, Jackson has the deepest wide receiver corps he has ever worked with.