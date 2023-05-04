Lamar Jackson Signs Historic Contract With Ravens  

May 04, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Lamar Jackson put pen to paper Thursday, officially signing his historic five-year contract extension with the Ravens.

The Ravens and Jackson agreed to terms last week, and the 2019 unanimous MVP quarterback inked the deal at the Under Armour Performance Center Thursday morning. The deal reportedly makes Jackson the highest-paid player in NFL history with a five-year, $260 million deal.

Jackson's record of 45-16 (.738) is the fourth-best of any quarterback in the Super Bowl era, trailing only Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Roger Staubach. The Ravens have made the playoffs in four of Jackson's five seasons, and with the offseason additions of Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and first-round pick Zay Flowers, Jackson has the deepest wide receiver corps he has ever worked with.

The new contract extension ends almost two years of negotiations, and frees the 26-year-old Jackson to focus on his long-stated goal of helping the Ravens bring another Super Bowl title to Baltimore.

