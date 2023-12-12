Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Silences Doubters — Again

When Healthy, Jackson Has Been Mr. December Throughout His Career

The Ravens have the toughest schedule in the NFL over the final four weeks of the season, but they also have a healthy Jackson, who has thrived in December in his career.

"Jackson is one of the NFL's best at this point in the season," ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote. "He improved to 14-3 (.824) in December, which is the NFL's second-best mark since 2018 behind Aaron Rodgers (17-3)."

Hensley noted that for the third straight year, the Ravens head into Week 15 atop the AFC North with a chance to capture the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They ended up settling for a wild-card berth in 2021 and 2022.

"But, unlike the past two years, Baltimore (10-3) is seen as a legitimate Super Bowl contender at this time of the year," Hensley wrote. "In 2021 and 2022 — when Jackson dealt with season-ending ankle and knee injuries — Baltimore went 2-3 in December without him. Sunday marked the first time since Dec. 5, 2021, that Jackson had started and finished a game in December."

Pat McAfee Says Home-Field Advantage 'Is the Real Deal' for Ravens

Thanks to the Miami Dolphins' stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans last night, the Ravens again are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if they hold onto it.

ESPN's Pat McAfee said playing at home is more of an advantage for the Ravens than it is for some other teams because of the atmosphere at M&T Bank Stadium.