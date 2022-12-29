News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is Staying Engaged and Working Hard, But 'You Can't Rush Mother Nature'

Baltimore's O-Line Keeps Adding Wrinkles to Run Blocking

The versatility of Baltimore's offensive line is a key factor that makes the unit so effective. Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses are agile enough to make pulling blocks from the tackle position. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has the power and speed to attack both defensive linemen and linebackers. Guards Kevin Zeitler and Ben Powers are often involved in solo blocks or combination blocks that create holes for Baltimore's running backs.

Roman loves to get creative with the running game, and the talent of Baltimore's offensive line gives him plenty of tools to work with.

"These guys are doing a great job. They have a lot of fun with it, they're taking ownership in it," Roman said. "Every week it evolves, different little keys, different things. It's a real credit to those guys; they're really bought in. The one thing I can tell you is this: you can draw up all those plays, but if you can't have people that can block them, if you don't have guys that can actually do it, they're not going to work. The fact that they're able to do that is kind of why we've gravitated in that direction."

Moses has been Baltimore's highest-graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus the past two weeks. Signed as a free agent this offseason, Moses seems to be raising his game late, settling into Roman's scheme even more as the season has progressed.