Presented by

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is Staying Engaged and Working Hard, But 'You Can't Rush Mother Nature'

Dec 29, 2022 at 05:53 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122922-Lamar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is staying involved with the Ravens' weekly preparation while he rehabs the knee injury that has kept him sidelined for three consecutive games.

Jackson missed his 11th straight practice Thursday, but he's staying involved with the game-planning heading into Baltimore's matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers. Jackson and Tyler Huntley talk on a daily basis, providing Baltimore's backup quarterback with a valuable resource as he prepares for games.

"He's definitely engaged. He and Snoop are real tight," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "With our backup quarterback, we've been able to go 3-1. I'm sure Lamar in his own way is contributing to that. I think he's a great teammate. They root for each other.

"Lamar's doing good. He's working hard, getting his rehab done. The way we feel, the sooner we can get him back, the better. Especially heading into the playoffs, let him get some work in before then. But you can't rush Mother Nature. We've got to make sure he's right at the same time."

Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews said the Ravens are confident Jackson will be fully prepared to play well whenever he returns.

"Lamar's been great," Andrews said. "You know they type of character he has, the spirit that he has. He's been handling his business, doing everything the right way, the Raven way. We all love him and excited for him to be able to get back."

Baltimore's O-Line Keeps Adding Wrinkles to Run Blocking

The versatility of Baltimore's offensive line is a key factor that makes the unit so effective. Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses are agile enough to make pulling blocks from the tackle position. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has the power and speed to attack both defensive linemen and linebackers. Guards Kevin Zeitler and Ben Powers are often involved in solo blocks or combination blocks that create holes for Baltimore's running backs.

Roman loves to get creative with the running game, and the talent of Baltimore's offensive line gives him plenty of tools to work with.

"These guys are doing a great job. They have a lot of fun with it, they're taking ownership in it," Roman said. "Every week it evolves, different little keys, different things. It's a real credit to those guys; they're really bought in. The one thing I can tell you is this: you can draw up all those plays, but if you can't have people that can block them, if you don't have guys that can actually do it, they're not going to work. The fact that they're able to do that is kind of why we've gravitated in that direction."

Moses has been Baltimore's highest-graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus the past two weeks. Signed as a free agent this offseason, Moses seems to be raising his game late, settling into Roman's scheme even more as the season has progressed.

"We have a pretty extensive system," Roman said. "For a guy coming in, it's a little bit like, 'Woah,' not that he did that, but there's a natural evolution in getting comfortable with everything and being able to make the adjustments on the fly."

Containing George Pickens Will Be Focus for Ravens Defense

The Steelers have another talented young receiver in rookie George Pickens (47 catches, 700 yards, three touchdowns), who had the game-winning touchdown in Pittsburgh's Week 16 win over the Raiders. Pickens had three catches for 78 yards against Baltimore in Week 14, and watching him on film has gotten Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's attention.

"He is a really good player," Macdonald said. "He's a guy that we have to account for at all times. Up until last game, [he] was doing most of his damage on the outside, on 50-50 go-balls and kind of all of the routes that come off of that. So, you can see his game start to diversify and evolve as it goes. He's a great a player, but we'll account for him wherever he's at."

Ravens Sixth-Round Pick Tyler Badie Signs With Broncos Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos announced they have signed running back Tyler Badie, Baltimore's sixth-round pick in this year's draft, to their practice squad.

Badie spent the season on Baltimore's practice squad before he was waived this week. He did not appear in any regular season games.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Isn't on a Snap Count, Feels Himself Getting Stronger

John Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg becoming the Broncos' interim head coach. Alex Highsmith is the Steelers' next great outside linebacker. Roquan Smith excited for a full game of Kenny Pickett.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh: 'We'll Just Have to See' If Lamar Jackson Practices This Week

Flex scheduling gives the Ravens a rare chance to host the Steelers in primetime. John Harbaugh praises Sammy Watkins for his playmaking and blocking. The Ravens had just one penalty against the Falcons in Week 16.

news

News & Notes: Sammy Watkins Expected to Play vs. Falcons

Brandon Stephens is prepared to pick up the slack for Marcus Peters. The Ravens are bracing themselves for cold, windy conditions. Tyler Linderbaum isn't bummed about not making the Pro Bowl.

news

News & Notes: How Ravens Plan to Replace Devin Duvernay

Did the Ravens go into hurry-up offense too quickly in Cleveland? Atlanta's strong running attack mirrors Baltimore's in some ways.

news

News & Notes: Intense Mark Andrews Says Offense Isn't Worried About 'Outside Noise'

Tyus Bowser apologized to Greg Roman for an Instagram post. John Harbaugh will coach against a friend and mentor in Dean Pees. Marcus Williams expects to play all season with a brace on his wrist.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Confident Ravens Can Fix Passing Attack

John Harbaugh isn't offering injury updates this time of year. Ravens talked about run-pass ratio after Cleveland. Harbaugh wanted more snaps for David Ojabo.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Says 'I Don't Think I Had a Concussion'

Sitting out a game never sits well with Kevin Zeitler. Ravens are aware that Nick Chubb can make any play a big play.

news

News & Notes: Mark Andrews Getting Double-Teamed 'More Than He Ever Has'

Greg Roman's play-calling showed confidence in Anthony Brown. The Ravens have spoken to Tyler Huntley about avoiding big hits. Mike Macdonald continues to evaluate how to improve Baltimore's defense during the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarter.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Is Determined to Take Off From Here

Ravens defense wants to give Deshaun Watson an AFC North welcome. Patrick Queen took note of the haters. John Harbaugh offers tribute after Mike Leach's passing.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Don't Know If They'll Have Lamar Jackson Or Tyler Huntley vs. Browns

The Trystan Colon-Ben Cleveland combo worked well. Tyler Linderbaum showed his mettle against a five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman. John Harbaugh was surprised by the end zone interception ruling.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Played With Flu Against Broncos

The rivalry between John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin has reached historic length. Defensive Assistant Ryan Osborn will finish the season before departing for Charlotte.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising