Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Can 'Still Do So Much More'

2023 Ravens Are Among All-Time Best Teams Not to Make the Super Bowl

This is a tough week for Ravens fans, most of whom expected the team to be in Las Vegas right now preparing for the Super Bowl.

Instead, the Ravens Flock has had to listen to pundits discuss whether Mahomes can unseat Tom Brady as the GOAT and speculate on whether Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.

The Ravens aren't the first team to fall short of making the Super Bowl after a dominant regular season. The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker ranked the 10 best teams not to make the Super Bowl. The 2023 Ravens, who led the league in wins (13) and point differential (plus 203), came in at No. 5.

"It's a difficult choice between this team and the 2019 edition that rolled up a greater scoring margin with the league's best offense," Walker wrote. "But the 2023 Ravens hit higher peaks against better competition, were more balanced and advanced deeper in the playoffs. Lamar Jackson was statistically superior in his 2019 MVP year, but he's expected to win the award again this year, and the 2023 defense was better, leading the league in sacks and takeaways while allowing the fewest points. The Ravens are in mighty company on this list, but their missed opportunity will sting for a long while."

It's obviously not a list any team strives to be on, but winning in the regular season — which the Ravens do consistently — means they're always in the championship picture, and plenty of franchises would gladly trade places with them.

Walker said the No. 10 team on his list, the 2005 Indianapolis Colts, provide "a hopeful tale for Ravens fans wondering if Jackson will ever break through."

"Peyton Manning was in his eighth season in 2005, with two NFL Most Valuable Player Awards on his shelf. His Colts, featuring an elite offense and an opportunistic defense masterminded by coach Tony Dungy, won their first 13 games," Walker wrote. "But they fell behind 21-3 to the Steelers in the AFC divisional round, and Manning, who took five sacks, could not rally them. To that point in his career, he had made one AFC championship game in six postseason appearances. Why, critics wondered, could he never win the big one? Well, the next year, Manning took a lesser team to Super Bowl glory."

Mahomes Says He 'Hates Going Up Against' Jackson

Several days before the Ravens and Chiefs met in the AFC Championship, Jackson was asked what it is about competing against Mahomes that he likes.

"I don't like competing against him at all," Jackson said with a laugh.

Speaking to the media at the Super Bowl this week, Mahomes expressed a similar sentiment when asked about the growth he's seen from Jackson over the years.