Tee Martin: Lamar Jackson Has Elevated His Film Study

After every game, Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin stops by Lamar Jackson's locker and leaves the advanced scouting report for the Ravens' next opponent.

Jackson wants the information in his locker before he drives home or boards the team's flight. He is already thinking about the next game and wants to start studying as quickly as possible.

Jackson is reaping the rewards for his intense preparation. In his sixth season, he's completing a career-high 68.3% of his passes and making the adjustment to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system in rapid fashion.

Asked where Jackson has made his biggest strides as a passer this season, Martin said it's in his preparation.

"I think it's having his pre-snap and post-snap plan," Martin said. "I think once the play gets called, he's already processing what he wants to do. He puts in the work early in the week to have an idea of what to expect from a coverage standpoint, from a blitz standpoint. He's getting through his progressions quick."

While Jackson's physical gifts are obvious, Martin says the behind-the-scenes work that people don't see is a large part of the success.

"He's serious. He's working that way. Even when we win, he's not happy about the fashion at times," Martin said. "I think he sees us every day as a team and knows how good we can be, and how far we can go. He's not stopping until we get to that point."

Martin can point to specific plays this season where Jackson turned a potentially negative play into a positive by reacting quickly, simply because he was prepared for the play to develop. Martin mentioned a completion to Mark Andrews on a naked blitz against Cleveland, a completion to Gus Edwards for a long gain against Detroit, and a checkdown to Isaiah Likely over the Chargers on "Sunday Night Football."

Monken has given Jackson more autonomy to adjust routes and change plays at the line of scrimmage, and he's using it to his benefit.

"Once the play gets called, he's already processing what he wants to do," Martin said. "He puts in the work early in the week to have an idea of what to expect from a coverage. What's really cool about it is, he's doing those kind of things in the first year in a new offense. That's really unique for someone to be as advanced in a new system, new terminology."

Martin said a rough practice during training camp, when Jackson threw multiple interceptions, ticked off the quarterback in a positive way.

"Lamar is so competitive, he doesn't like to be wrong," Martin said. "He took it upon himself to continue to study more and learn the concepts inside out.

"That's where you can see the maturation of Lamar. It's always been there, but he's consistently doing it more when it presents itself."

While the players are off during the Ravens' bye week, Martin has no doubt that Jackson will still be studying and will return just as focused and driven. It reminds Martin of his mindset in college at Tennessee, when he led the Volunteers to an undefeated season and the 1998 national championship. He sees Jackson's motivation to win a Super Bowl and loves it.

"We're focusing on the main thing," Martin said. "Coming into the league, he was doubted, he was questioned. After being MVP, doubted and questioned. It's a chip on his shoulders to not only to prove to people what he is, but what we are as a team.