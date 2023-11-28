Tee Martin: Lamar Jackson Has Elevated His Film Study

After every game, Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin stops by Lamar Jackson's locker and leaves the advanced scouting report for the Ravens' next opponent.
Jackson wants the information in his locker before he drives home or boards the team's flight. He is already thinking about the next game and wants to start studying as quickly as possible.
Jackson is reaping the rewards for his intense preparation. In his sixth season, he's completing a career-high 68.3% of his passes and making the adjustment to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system in rapid fashion.
Asked where Jackson has made his biggest strides as a passer this season, Martin said it's in his preparation.
"I think it's having his pre-snap and post-snap plan," Martin said. "I think once the play gets called, he's already processing what he wants to do. He puts in the work early in the week to have an idea of what to expect from a coverage standpoint, from a blitz standpoint. He's getting through his progressions quick."
While Jackson's physical gifts are obvious, Martin says the behind-the-scenes work that people don't see is a large part of the success.
"He's serious. He's working that way. Even when we win, he's not happy about the fashion at times," Martin said. "I think he sees us every day as a team and knows how good we can be, and how far we can go. He's not stopping until we get to that point."
Martin can point to specific plays this season where Jackson turned a potentially negative play into a positive by reacting quickly, simply because he was prepared for the play to develop. Martin mentioned a completion to Mark Andrews on a naked blitz against Cleveland, a completion to Gus Edwards for a long gain against Detroit, and a checkdown to Isaiah Likely over the Chargers on "Sunday Night Football."
Monken has given Jackson more autonomy to adjust routes and change plays at the line of scrimmage, and he's using it to his benefit.
"Once the play gets called, he's already processing what he wants to do," Martin said. "He puts in the work early in the week to have an idea of what to expect from a coverage. What's really cool about it is, he's doing those kind of things in the first year in a new offense. That's really unique for someone to be as advanced in a new system, new terminology."
Martin said a rough practice during training camp, when Jackson threw multiple interceptions, ticked off the quarterback in a positive way.
"Lamar is so competitive, he doesn't like to be wrong," Martin said. "He took it upon himself to continue to study more and learn the concepts inside out.
"That's where you can see the maturation of Lamar. It's always been there, but he's consistently doing it more when it presents itself."
While the players are off during the Ravens' bye week, Martin has no doubt that Jackson will still be studying and will return just as focused and driven. It reminds Martin of his mindset in college at Tennessee, when he led the Volunteers to an undefeated season and the 1998 national championship. He sees Jackson's motivation to win a Super Bowl and loves it.
"We're focusing on the main thing," Martin said. "Coming into the league, he was doubted, he was questioned. After being MVP, doubted and questioned. It's a chip on his shoulders to not only to prove to people what he is, but what we are as a team.
"He said it (winning a Super Bowl) when he was drafted, he said it when he signed his contract, he says it every week. He means it."
Healthier Marcus Willams Will Be Key During Stretch Run
Marcus Williams elected not to have surgery after his pectoral injury in Week 1, but he was clearly not [space]100% when he returned in Week 5. However, the starting safety with superb range and ball skills has been getting healthier each week, and the Ravens are counting on his presence after the bye to help them finish strong.
"We definitely need Marcus to be that guy that we saw last year, early in the year," Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt said. "He will be. Having that injury, there were one or two games he basically played with one arm. That's a tough injury to overcome. In the last game he started to tackle better, he's having more confidence in the arm. I had no doubt he's going to take off as a player. He's a very confident football player, a guy that we need going down the stretch to help us win these games."
Hewitt credited Williams for playing through the injury, and his presence in the secondary deters quarterbacks from taking deep shots downfield.
"Having Marcus back there in the middle of the field, it's going to cause some concern for the quarterback to throw the ball," Williams said. "He can go get it at any time.
"I applaud him to the utmost. He could have packed it in and said, 'You know what, I'm going to get surgery.' He sees the opportunity that we have as a football team. This is a special group. The ultimate goal is to go out there and win the Super Bowl. It takes a lot of character and a lot of toughness for him to do what he's doing."
Zay Flowers Has Learned Quickly How He Fits Into Offensive Puzzle
Zay Flowers has picked up the Ravens' offense quickly, which has played a large role in his success as a rookie wide receiver (58 catches, 613 yards, two touchdowns).
Not only is Flowers playing fast, he's thinking fast, rarely making mistakes and finding ways to get open regardless of where he lines up. His 37-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep sealed Baltimore's victory on "Sunday Night Football."
"Understanding the offense and understanding the different positions and where he can be utilized," Wide Receivers Coach Greg Lewis said. "For a young player to come into the NFL in any organization, learn a new offense, learn the verbiage and understand that.
"It's hard to understand one spot, let alone two or three spots. He's grown immensely throughout the season as far as understanding the entire schematic of what we're trying to get accomplished and how he fits into the puzzle, and then going out and letting his talent shine."
Lewis said Flowers peppers the coaching staff with questions seeking more information.
"The kid is a guy that wants to be great," Lewis said. "A young guy, to see him do those type of things, is pretty impressive. As professional as he is early in his career."
Travis Jones, Tavius Robinson Continue Their Growth
Travis Jones registered a half-sack against the Chargers and rookie Tavius Robinson got his first career sack Week 11 against the Bengals. That means every defensive lineman has now joined the sack total for Baltimore, which leads the league in sacks with 47.
Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver expects big things from Jones as he continues to develop as a run defender and pass rusher.
"Just his sheer run technique and just his recognition of when to get off blocks, when to sit in there and fight a double-team [block] – that has all been drastically improved from Year 1 to Year 2," Weaver said. "He still has strides to go. If you watch him [and] just look at him, he is physically just freaky. He is an absolute specimen, and as soon as he learns to play a little bit lower late in the down, particularly in his pass rush, there really shouldn't be anybody that can stop his power."
Robinson has played at least 10 snaps in nine of Baltimore's 12 games, and no longer acts like a rookie which is fine with Weaver.
"First off, I don't really like rookies for a number reasons," Weaver said smiling. "You're going to let them make their mistakes.
"This kid tries to do everything right. He's super meticulous, he works his butt off, and you're just at the tip of the iceberg of what he's going to be here for years to come."