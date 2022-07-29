News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is 'Throwing It Better Than Ever'

Jul 29, 2022 at 05:51 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072922-Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Teammates and coaches have all lauded how Lamar Jackson is throwing the ball since reporting for Ravens minicamp.

On Friday, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman joined the chorus.

"I think this is the best I've ever seen him throw it," Roman said. "He's really worked hard in the offseason and it's showing. We just have to build on that. It's really exciting."

Asked whether the way Jackson is throwing the ball could open up more of the playbook, Roman said the playbook is set but he could lean on different parts more.

"We probably have, legitimately, 20% new stuff," Roman said. "But what it will do is I might call the game differently; I might call different plays that are in the playbook."

Ben Powers Is the Early Leader at Left Guard

Left guard is the best competition at Ravens training camp and we have an early leader.

Baltimore is just three days into training camp, but Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Ben Powers is first in line as of now.

"I'd say, right now, Ben Powers has probably taken the lead – right now," Roman said. "It's a long way to go, though, so, specifically, yes, at this point, but we're going to continue to rotate guys in and give guys opportunities."

Powers is primarily competing with Tyre Phillips and Ben Cleveland for the job. Powers has the most experience of the bunch, as he's made 19 starts the past two seasons.

Phillips won the job out of training camp last season, but suffered a knee injury Week 1 in Las Vegas. Cleveland finished the year as the starter, but the 2021 third-round pick has yet to pass his conditioning test.

There's still a long way to go and Head Coach John Harbaugh wants to see somebody emerge from the pack before Week 1.

"You want the decision to be made for you – somebody taking the bull by the horns and owning the job," Harbaugh said. "How long it will take kind of depends on how long it takes. The sooner the better, for sure."

Kyle Hamilton Has to Earn His Way on the Field

Ravens first-round safety Kyle Hamilton shined in OTAs and minicamp, but he's not going to be handed a starting job just because of how high he was drafted.

Chuck Clark is still in a major role in the Ravens defense as training camp opens.

"You don't have to feed [Hamilton] to the fire," Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said, adding that Hamilton hasn't taken a dip like some rookies do at the start of training camp when the intensity turns up a notch.

"I keep saying the word trajectory. But keep learning, keep communicating. He's very sharp, very smart player. Obviously plays fast and can cover a ton of ground. But we have great players back there too, so he's got to earn his way onto the field."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Charlie Kolar Undergoing Sports Hernia Surgery

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is on a pitch count after tendonitis. Michael Pierce is working his way into shape. What John Harbaugh is looking for at left guard.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Imploring Ravens to Let Him Practice

Ronnie Stanley is 'really close' physically to where he's been at previously. John Harbaugh calls out the anonymous Lamar Jackson critic.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards' Status Is Questionable for Week 1

Charlie Kolar has a sports hernia that may require surgery. Michael Pierce has reported for training camp after missing mandatory minicamp. Second-round pick David Ojabo remains unsigned and hasn't reported for camp.

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley's Ankle Is 'Looking Great'; Update on J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

Michael Pierce is healthy and his absence from minicamp was strictly for 'personal family reasons.' Tyler Huntley missed his second practice due to tendinitis in his throwing shoulder.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Giving Elite Sprinter a Tryout at Wide Receiver

The Ravens are emphasizing their downfield passing game. Tony Jefferson is having a strong offseason. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton is picking up the defense quickly.

news

News & Notes: Michael Pierce Absent From Minicamp for 'Personal Matter'

Marcus Williams was limited to individual drills while dealing with minor physical issues. Mark Andrews says Rashod Bateman's speed is underrated. Andrews is bummed that he will miss this year's Tight End University.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Don't Plan Joint Practice, But Could Extend Arizona Trip

Ja'Wuan James joins OTAs as progress from Achilles injury continues. A variety of players will get chance to wear green dot helmet this summer. Trimmer Nick Boyle feels quicker and healthier.

news

News & Notes: Healthier Nick Boyle 'Looks Like a Completely New Guy'

Jaylon Ferguson has arrived at OTAs looking leaner. Chuck Clark's leadership has helped Marcus Williams get acclimated. OTAs give Justin Tucker and rookie Jordan Stout a chance to build kicker-holder chemistry.

news

News & Notes: Marlon Humphrey Among Ravens Who Return From Injuries

Chuck Clark handles his business as usual by participating in OTAs. John Harbaugh expects Baltimore's young wide receivers to seize the moment. Numerous players are wearing Guardian Cap helmet covers during practice.

news

News & Notes: Kyle Hamilton Welcomes the Challenges of NFL Adjustment

John Harbaugh on Chuck Clark: "I'm planning on Chuck being here." Tall wide receivers are a big part of the Ravens' undrafted rookie class.

news

News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman, Brandon Williams, Josh Bynes Talk Pending Free Agency

The Ravens have several starters who are pending free agents, but who love playing in Baltimore.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising