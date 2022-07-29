News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is 'Throwing It Better Than Ever'

Ben Powers Is the Early Leader at Left Guard

Left guard is the best competition at Ravens training camp and we have an early leader.

Baltimore is just three days into training camp, but Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Ben Powers is first in line as of now.

"I'd say, right now, Ben Powers has probably taken the lead – right now," Roman said. "It's a long way to go, though, so, specifically, yes, at this point, but we're going to continue to rotate guys in and give guys opportunities."

Powers is primarily competing with Tyre Phillips and Ben Cleveland for the job. Powers has the most experience of the bunch, as he's made 19 starts the past two seasons.

Phillips won the job out of training camp last season, but suffered a knee injury Week 1 in Las Vegas. Cleveland finished the year as the starter, but the 2021 third-round pick has yet to pass his conditioning test.

There's still a long way to go and Head Coach John Harbaugh wants to see somebody emerge from the pack before Week 1.