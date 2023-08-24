Late for Work 8/24: Former Steeler Doesn't Believe Lamar Jackson Will Thrive in Todd Monken's Offense

Former Steeler Doesn't Believe Lamar Jackson Will Thrive in Todd Monken's Offense

Lamar Jackson has made a career of silencing his critics. Next up on that list is former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge.

During an appearance on “The Zach Gelb Show” on CBS Sports Radio, Hoge, a former ESPN analyst, said he doesn't think Jackson will thrive in Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's pro-style offense.

"The way they're talking about it, they're going to ask Lamar to do something he's not good at, he's never shown he's good at, and that's playing a pro-style, traditional NFL offense," Hoge said. "Now that's not me saying it. The Ravens have showed you that for his entire career. A majority of their formations are two tight ends, two backs, power formation. They don't run traditional, pro-style. When they have done that or been forced to do that, he has been exposed as a passer. That is not his strength. Not in college, not in the NFL. So he has no evidence of that, but they're gonna play into that."

It might be fair to say that Jackson has been inconsistent as a deep passer, but it's incorrect to say he's "never shown he's good at" it.

Hoge apparently didn't watch Jackson play in college. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner had a lot of success running a pro-style offense at Louisville, proving that he was a dangerous weapon with his arm as well as his legs.

Armed with the best receiver group he's ever had, Jackson is poised to make Hoge eat his words.

Which Ravens Position Group Is Strongest?

The Baltimore Banner's NFL reporters revealed what stood out to them at Ravens training camp. Among the topics discussed was which position group is the strongest. All three reporters had a different answer:

Jonas Shaffer: "It's hard not to feel good about this running back room. J.K. Dobbins' return to practice was peaceful, and he's back to gliding around the field. Gus Edwards, likewise, is finally healthy. Justice Hill is running wild in the preseason, and he's probably the group's best receiver. Rookie Keaton Mitchell has quickly become a fan favorite. Melvin Gordon III is a proven veteran. The Ravens' running game carried the offense late last season, even when Jackson was sidelined. If Dobbins, Edwards and Hill can stay healthy, the Ravens should rack up a few 200-yard games on the ground."

Kris Rhim: "I'll go with inside linebacker as the strongest. It would be a challenge to find any duo better than the Ravens' Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith. Together, they terrorized the offense regularly with big hits and pass deflections. Players are not supposed to tackle their teammates to the ground at practice, but two weeks ago Queen drove Mitchell into the ground and celebrated afterward. Smith was an All-Pro last year, and Queen has improved each season. It wouldn't be a surprise if he earned an All-Pro nod this year or in the future."

Aron Yohannes: "I'm going a different route for a team strength: the tight ends! Mark Andrews has rightfully led the group as Jackson's top target in the passing game, but the names behind him have been crushing it as well. The Ravens have big expectations for Isaiah Likely, who shined in Andrews' absence as a rookie last season and has been sure-handed all of camp. Charlie Kolar, who showed his receiving ability Monday against the Commanders, has bulked up and improved his blocking ability. Travis Vokolek has a good skill set for his size, and his two-touchdown performance Monday will make it tough for the Ravens to keep him on their practice squad."

Three Ravens Players Whose Stock Is Up

With the deadline for the 53-man roster less than a week away, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec issued his latest stock report, focusing on Ravens players who are competing for a spot or pushing for a bigger role.

Here are three players whose stock is up:

RB Justice Hill