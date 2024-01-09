Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Tells Tom Brady 'That Chip Is Still on My Shoulder'

Lamar Jackson Tells Tom Brady 'That Chip Is Still on My Shoulder'

Lamar Jackson spoke with Tom Brady and Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast!” and made it clear that even though he has likely secured his second MVP award, he is still motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

"I definitely do have that chip on my shoulder," Jackson said. "I haven't accomplished what I wanted to yet, so that's why that chip is still on my shoulder. I want that Super Bowl. That's the accolade that I really want so bad. … I feel like we have the team to do it. We have the guys in the building, coaching staff, training staff, equipment guys, we got everything we need right now."

Jackson said he hears the noise about his 1-3 record in the playoffs and he's focused on destroying that narrative.

When asked how he was going to handle the bye week before the Ravens host a divisional round playoff game, Jackson said: "Just focus on whoever our opponent is; just study them like there's no tomorrow. Because this year is different. People are always talking about the playoff record or whatever people are always talking about, that's going to be different. I'm ready. I'm really excited to be in the postseason again and healthy."

Jackson told Brady that his favorite moment of the seven-time Super Bowl champion's career was when he led the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI after trailing 28-3. Brady returned the compliment.

"I feel that way watching you play. I don't think you're ever out of it," Brady said. "You've got the ability to inspire your teammates by your action, by your words, and your humility, and your toughness, and your courage. Not only your skill set – everybody can see that. To me, it's your intangibles that make you special. You're never gonna lose that. You just do more of that and you're gonna have incredible success. I love seeing it, man. Keep it up."

Ravens Coaches, Executive Drawing Interest From Teams With Job Openings

With the Ravens' having the best record in the league and a top-[add]five unit on offense and defense, it was a foregone conclusion that members of their staff would be in demand this hiring cycle.

According to various reports:

The Carolina Panthers have requested interviews with Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald and Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken for their head coach job, and Vice President of Football Operations Nick Matteo for their general manager opening General Manager job.

The Los Angeles Chargers have requested an interview with Monken for their head coach job.

The Washington Commanders have requested interviews with Macdonald and Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver for their head coach job.