News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Appreciates Respect He Gets From Tom Brady

Jackson Frustrated When Drives Stall in Red Zone

Though he was happy to get the win Sunday, Jackson was not pleased that the Ravens settled for two field goals to open the game and only scored three points in the fourth quarter. Jackson said putting opponents away and finishing drives with touchdowns once they reach the red zone must continue to be points of emphasis.

"I feel like this whole season we've been driving the ball down the field; it's just been the red zone or a little bit outside the red zone, and we've just got to finish there," Jackson said. "But we're making progress. Like I said yesterday, we don't want 'Tuck' [Justin Tucker] kicking field goals for us and for that to be our points. We want seven points each and every time we're out there on that field. It's NFL football, so it might not happen how we want it to, but we've just got to keep going."