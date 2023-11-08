Mailbag: Will Lamar Jackson Start Scoring More Touchdowns?

Mink: Lamar Jackson has nine touchdown passes so far this season. That puts him on pace for about 18. While I believe Jackson is playing at a higher level than he was during his MVP season, he's on pace to throw for half as many touchdowns as he did in 2019, when he led the league with 36.

First of all, Jackson was insanely efficient that year in the red zone. Expecting a repeat isn't very realistic. He's throwing the ball better this season and there's no reason to believe that doesn't translate to the red zone. Let's also not forget that Jackson has had multiple touchdown passes dropped in the Week 5 loss in Pittsburgh, which was a one-game issue.

I expect Jackson will throw more touchdowns in the second half of the season because of the success the Ravens have been having running the ball in over the first half. Gus Edwards has scored five rushing touchdowns the past couple weeks. Teams are going to start devoting more resources to taking that away.