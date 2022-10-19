Late for Work 10/19: Is Lamar Jackson Trying to Do Too Much to Lift Ravens?

Is Lamar Jackson Trying to Do Too Much to Lift Ravens?

There are plenty of instances of Lamar Jackson putting the Ravens on his back and carrying them to victory. But occasionally there are instances when Jackson's heroic efforts do not pay off.

Such was the case late in this past Sunday's frustrating loss to the New York Giants. After retrieving an errant shotgun snap, Jackson launched an ill-advised pass intended for Patrick Ricard that was intercepted by Julian Love, whose 27-yard return set up the Giants' go-ahead touchdown.

There's no denying that Jackson is an elite playmaker, but when things aren't going well for the Ravens, does he sometimes try to do too much? ESPN's Jamison Hensley posed the question to Head Coach John Harbaugh on Monday.

"You can describe it that way probably, and in that situation it's probably a really apt description," Harbaugh said.

While Harbaugh made it clear that you never want to make a bad situation worse, he recognized that Jackson has the ability to make spectacular, improbable plays that only elite players can pull off.