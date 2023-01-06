Lamar Jackson Ruled Out, Tyler Huntley Expected to Start vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for a fifth straight game and Tyler Huntley is expected to start again despite not throwing this week in practice.

Huntley was limited in practice throughout the week as undrafted rookie Anthony Brown took the reps with the first-team offense. Huntley took the mental reps, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"Yes, he had a tendonitis issue in his shoulder and things. So, we just decided not to put him through that," Harbaugh said.

"He's been involved in all the walkthroughs; he's been involved in all the mental work. So, I think there's a really good chance he could play on Sunday, but again, if that doesn't happen, then it doesn't happen. So, [I'm] hopeful for that."

As of now, Harbaugh said Brown will be the backup and "he'll be ready to go if needed."

Huntley has been managing the tendonitis since the summer, taking rest when needed. A wrist issue was also added to the injury report this week. Asked Friday if the shoulder and wrist have been bothering him more this week than previous weeks, Huntley said "just a little bit more."

"I think I probably landed it wrong – a little something – during the game," he said. "It feels good, but we're trying to make sure it's great for the game, and I should be good.

I feel like I've got a good chance to play Sunday. Although, how I wake up feeling come Saturday, Sunday … I've just been resting. The best way to feel the best is a little rest, so they've been resting me these past couple days, and I'll be ready to go."

Calais Campbell, Marcus Peters Questionable After Returning to Practice

Veteran defenders Calais Campbell (knee) and Marcus Peters (calf) returned to practice this week and are both questionable to play in Sunday's game.

Campbell had one full practice on Thursday and sat out Wednesday and Friday. He is one sack away from reaching the 100-sack milestone, but the Ravens also want him and others at full strength for the playoffs.

"I've progressed well – very well," Campbell said Wednesday. "Last week, I was close. I was very, very close, and so it's a good sign. Obviously, you've got to take it one day at a time, but it's good to be back in the mix. It's kind of hard watching football; I'd much rather be playing."

Three Ravens Dealing With Illness

If Peters doesn't play, the Ravens will be hoping their other cornerbacks are feeling well enough to do so.

Brandon Stephens, who has started the past two games, missed Friday's practice because of an illness. Same goes for Kevon Seymour, who has also been dealing with a finger issue.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been sidelined all week by an illness.

"He's been sick all week, so if he can make it back, we'll see," Harbaugh said. "That's a big we'll see."

Bengals Have Just Two Players on Injury Report

For a second straight year, the Bengals are quite healthy going into the playoffs. Cincinnati has just two players on its injury report.