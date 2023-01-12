Lamar Jackson Still Out, But Tyler Huntley Is Throwing and Gus Edwards Is Back

Jan 12, 2023 at 02:39 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011223-WPWN
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) QB Tyler Huntley & RB Gus Edwards

Lamar Jackson is still not on the field, but there was still good news at Ravens practice Thursday.

Tyler Huntley was throwing passes during the early portion of practice after not throwing all last week or Wednesday as he deals with tendonitis in his throwing shoulder and a wrist injury.

Running back Gus Edwards (concussion) is back on the field after missing Wednesday's practice. He was wearing a red non-contact jersey. If Edwards is cleared to play for Sunday's game, that would give the Ravens their dangerous 1-2 punch out of the backfield, which could get a heavy workload.

Those not practicing are Jackson, cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness), long snapper Nick Moore (illness) and offensive lineman Trystan Colon. Jackson has now missed 17 straight practices and been sidelined since Dec. 4.

Ravens who took a rest day Wednesday – guard Ben Powers, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, outside linebacker Justin Houston, and defensive end Calais Campbell – are participating Thursday.

