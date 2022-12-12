News & Notes: Ravens Don't Know If They'll Have Lamar Jackson Or Tyler Huntley vs. Browns

The Ravens are not sure whether they'll have Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley, or neither, for Saturday's Week 15 game in Cleveland.
Huntley suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's win in Pittsburgh. Jackson is still dealing with his knee injury suffered the week before.
On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh didn't have much in the way of health updates on either quarterback.
"They're deep into the protocol right now. I really don't have any updates that I would be allowed to share on that," Harbaugh said. "So, there's really no pronouncements on that, or Lamar in terms of who's going to be ready and not ready at this point in time."
Harbaugh was asked if there's a chance Jackson could play against the Browns.
"I just don't know. I don't know," Harbaugh said. "You make some kind of a statement and it turns out to be … You just don't have enough information to make it yet; that's how these injuries work."
After Sunday's game, Harbaugh said Huntley "seems good to me" and was reciting the months of the year backwards. But Harbaugh leaves decisions on concussions to the doctors, and it's still too early to say.
Jackson made the trip to Pittsburgh and wasn't even ruled out for the game until Sunday despite not practicing all last week.
If the Ravens don't have Jackson or Huntley against the Browns, they'll again turn to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who completed three of five passes to help the Ravens finish off the Steelers. He would be backed up by Brett Hundley, who re-signed with the team's practice squad last week.
Harbaugh said that having three quarterbacks active for Saturday's game in Cleveland is a consideration given the health concerns.
Trystan Colon-Ben Cleveland Combo Worked Well
Sunday's game was just the second over the past eight seasons that Kevin Zeitler missed, so you know it took a lot to sideline the burly right guard.
Zeitler, who only got in one limited practice last Friday, worked out before the game and was in too much pain to play.
"It's not a major injury thing. It's just a flare up in his knee, and it was just sore," Harbaugh said. "He tried like the best he could to get to the game; it just didn't feel good enough. Sometimes it just isn't right to actually perform the way you need to perform."
The Ravens could have turned to veteran Patrick Mekari, Harbaugh said, but he was still coming back from his toe injury and had mostly been playing tackle. Thus, Baltimore turned to Trystan Colon, who had previously played center, and Ben Cleveland.
Colon, who missed two days of practice last week due to a personal matter, played 77% of the snaps compared to 23% for Cleveland. Both received good Pro Football Focus grades with Colon at 72.5 and Cleveland at 61.1.
"We felt like those were the two best guys," Harbaugh said. "As far as rotating them, they both deserved it. I think they both validated the decision, right? They both played well, and you give the opponent a little change up, maybe they can't get a beat on either guy, and it worked out well for us."
Each had two key blocks on the Ravens' biggest runs of the game, as Cleveland worked in tandem with Tyler Linderbaum on J.K. Dobbins' 44-yard run and Colon pancaked Steelers defensive lineman Montravius Adams on Gus Edwards' game-sealing 6-yard run.
Tyler Linderbaum Comes Through Against Veteran Five-Time Pro Bowler
It was Linderbaum's first taste of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry and the hard-nosed Iowa center acclimated himself well to the physicality.
The Steelers tried to give the rookie a tough dose of reality in the AFC North by lining up five-time Pro Bowl veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward over his nose on multiple occasions, but Linderbaum more than held his own.
Linderbaum got the Ravens' highest PFF grade in the game of a 91.3, which is by far his highest mark of the season.
"They put Cam over him quite a few times, which is not their norm all the time. I think they felt like they were going to test Tyler, and Tyler came through," Harbaugh said.
"Sure, Cam had his plays too. There was a lot of back and forth in the run game and the pass game. Cam Heyward's one of the best players in football. So, I thought Tyler did a heck of a job. He acquitted himself excellent, excellent. He had some really phenomenal blocks and just continues to improve all the time. So, really happy we have him."
Harbaugh Also Surprised By Interception Ruling
One of the odd moments of Sunday's game was when Marcus Williams intercepted Mitch Trubisky just outside the end zone and his momentum naturally carried him over the goal line.
Even though there was no way Williams could have stopped short of the end zone, he was still ruled to be down at the 1-yard line instead of a touchback that would have given the Ravens the ball at the 20. That was a big difference, especially considering it was Brown's first NFL snap on the ensuing play.
"The rule is when your second foot comes down on the catch, wherever the ball is at that point in time, that's where the ball is spotted if momentum carries you into the end zone. So, honestly, it's a rule I didn't know, and I know most of all the rules," Harbaugh said. "I would have thought of it like a punt or a kick play, where the momentum of the play takes you into the end zone and you're able to down it in the end zone.
"Honestly, it might be one that we put in for a rule change, because I don't know that it's really very fair to the player to expect him to stop on a dime like that and change direction and go the other way. I don't know how you do that. So, yes, that was a surprising one."