News & Notes: Ravens Don't Know If They'll Have Lamar Jackson Or Tyler Huntley vs. Browns

The Ravens are not sure whether they'll have Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley, or neither, for Saturday's Week 15 game in Cleveland.

Huntley suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's win in Pittsburgh. Jackson is still dealing with his knee injury suffered the week before.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh didn't have much in the way of health updates on either quarterback.

"They're deep into the protocol right now. I really don't have any updates that I would be allowed to share on that," Harbaugh said. "So, there's really no pronouncements on that, or Lamar in terms of who's going to be ready and not ready at this point in time."

Harbaugh was asked if there's a chance Jackson could play against the Browns.

"I just don't know. I don't know," Harbaugh said. "You make some kind of a statement and it turns out to be … You just don't have enough information to make it yet; that's how these injuries work."

After Sunday's game, Harbaugh said Huntley "seems good to me" and was reciting the months of the year backwards. But Harbaugh leaves decisions on concussions to the doctors, and it's still too early to say.

Jackson made the trip to Pittsburgh and wasn't even ruled out for the game until Sunday despite not practicing all last week.

If the Ravens don't have Jackson or Huntley against the Browns, they'll again turn to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who completed three of five passes to help the Ravens finish off the Steelers. He would be backed up by Brett Hundley, who re-signed with the team's practice squad last week.