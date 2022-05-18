Late for Work 5/18: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Say Lamar Jackson Is Under Pressure to Bounce Back

The last time Joe Buck and Troy Aikman called a Ravens game, Lamar Jackson was getting blitzed early and often as the Miami Dolphins pulled off a stunning upset in Week 10 last year.

During a media call on Monday with Buck and Aikman, "Monday Night Football's" new broadcasting duo for ESPN, Buck said Jackson will be under a different type of pressure this season.

A month after the 22-10 loss to the Dolphins, Jackson suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The Ravens, who were decimated by injuries, ended the season on a six-game losing streak to finish 8-9. It was just their second losing campaign in 14 seasons under Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"This is a big year for [Jackson]," Buck said. "It's obviously a big year for the Ravens. They're a really good team, and by all accounts, time will tell. They had a great draft and have added a lot of talent. They did lose [wide receiver Marquise Brown], so we'll see how that all shakes out.

"But I think there's a bit of pressure on him to kind of erase what happened in the second half of last year, and who knows how healthy he was."

Buck and Aikman, who will call the Ravens-Saints game on Monday, Nov. 7 in New Orleans, both said they expect Jackson to return to form this season.

"Standing in that booth and watching him do what he does when he's right, there's only one Lamar Jackson," Buck said. "And to see his speed, his ability to cut, I mean, it just looks like there's somebody playing at a different speed. I for one as a football fan, and as a John Harbaugh fan, hope that he gets back to that. I assume he will."