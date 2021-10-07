Lamar Jackson Wants to Extend Ravens' 100-Yard Rushing Record

Oct 07, 2021 at 03:48 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100721-Lamar-Running
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Soon after extending the Ravens' streak of games with at least 100 rushing yards in Denver with a controversial scramble on the final play, Lamar Jackson said he didn't care about the record.

With a few days to reflect, Jackson's outlook has changed on what has been the most hotly-debated subject of the week.

The Ravens can overtake the Pittsburgh Steelers of 1974-77 with a 100-yard rushing game Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, and as Baltimore's leading rusher, Jackson wants to get it done.

"It would mean a lot, because we've been doing it ever since I've been here," Jackson said. "Getting the win, like I said before, and breaking the record, that would be pretty dope. Especially because, it's a rival's record. So, it would be dope if we do that, for sure."

Jackson said he wasn't aware of the streak until the media mentioned it last week.

"I'm not looking up the records and saying, 'Dang, what record should we break this week?'" Jackson said with a laugh. "It just happened to happen. We've been working hard. We're trying to get yards on the field, trying to score touchdowns, and we end up breaking records doing that. So, we just have to keep that mindset going and try to score."

The Ravens' streak began with Jackson's first NFL start – a game that would introduce the league to a rushing attack and quarterback the likes of which it had never seen before.

Jackson ran 26 times for 119 yards. Gus Edwards also rumbled 17 times for 115 yards as the Ravens piled up 267 yards on the ground in a 24-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the Ravens' previous game, Joe Flacco's final as Baltimore's starter, the Ravens ran for 61 yards, led by Alex Collins' 35, in a 23-16 home loss to the Steelers.

Over the past 43 games of the streak, the Ravens have piled up 8,568 rushing yards – a mind-blowing average of 199 per game. The Ravens have built and executed one of the best rushing attacks of all-time, and the 100-yard streak will be part of that history.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was not part of any of those yards, but he wishes he were. Humphrey, who was closely monitoring the Ravens' rushing totals during Sunday's game in Denver, said he wanted to block as a wide receiver for just one play to say he was part of such a feat.

"I think it's just such a big testament to … Kind of like 'Harbs' said, there's been so many different O-Lines, this guy goes down, that guy goes down, and it just hasn't fell off. It's crazy to do that," Humphrey said. "And our O-Line and 'Joe-D' [Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris], 'G-Ro' [Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman] – it's just a big testament to that."

Last year, Indianapolis did a good job of holding the Ravens' run game in check, as they posted 110 rushing yards with Jackson leading the way with 58, including a 9-yard touchdown. This year, the Colts have surrendered 114 rushing yards per game, ranked 15th in the league.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Practices, Alejandro Villanueva Does Not

Lamar Jackson says he's '101 percent' with his back. Ravens are in wait-and-see mode with their left tackle. Rashod Bateman has to show he's ready for game action. Deshon Elliott is back at practice.
news

Ravens Wearing a Rare Uniform Combination for 'Monday Night Football'

The Baltimore Ravens will break out the black jerseys and purple pants for just the second time in franchise history.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Wants Better Protection, Not More Pads

Justin Houston is nearing a landmark vs. his former team. The Ravens know Carson Wentz won't stop. Ravens back in pads, again, as Colts pose a tackling challenge.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts on 'Monday Night Football' at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 10/7: Is 'Something Special Brewing in Baltimore' With 2021 Ravens?

Former Steelers running backs Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier support John Harbaugh's controversial decision in Denver. Von Miller says there's not another player in the world like Lamar Jackson.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Has Written A Children's Book

Lamar Jackson is the author of a children's book, 'I Dream, You Dream. Let us Dream!'
news

Cover Story: The Fire Still Burns For Justin Houston

On the verge of 100 career sacks, outside linebacker Justin Houston rescued two brothers from a raging fire as a youngster and overcame adversity to become one of the NFL's premier pass rushers.
news

News & Notes: Odafe Odafe Had 'No Ill Intent' With Hit On on Teddy Bridgewater 

Being an every-down linebacker is Odafe Oweh's goal. Patrick Mekari is rising to the occasion at right tackle. Devin Duvernay welcomes more talent in the wide receiver room.
news

Devin Duvernay Leads NFL in Punt Returns Despite Learning on the Fly

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay leads the league with 18.9 yards per punt return, and he's shrugging off mistakes along the way.
news

Mailbag: Should the Ravens Be a Pass-First Offense Now?

Could Baltimore bring in Stephon Gilmore or Jaylon Smith? Is Ben Cleveland improving with each game? Are the Ravens better suited to handle tough playoff games?
news

Power Rankings, Week 5: Ravens Fall After Beating Undefeated Broncos??

The Baltimore Ravens dropped in two of the six power rankings released this week after winning in Denver.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising