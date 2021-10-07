Lamar Jackson Wants to Extend Ravens' 100-Yard Rushing Record

Soon after extending the Ravens' streak of games with at least 100 rushing yards in Denver with a controversial scramble on the final play, Lamar Jackson said he didn't care about the record.

With a few days to reflect, Jackson's outlook has changed on what has been the most hotly-debated subject of the week.

The Ravens can overtake the Pittsburgh Steelers of 1974-77 with a 100-yard rushing game Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, and as Baltimore's leading rusher, Jackson wants to get it done.

"It would mean a lot, because we've been doing it ever since I've been here," Jackson said. "Getting the win, like I said before, and breaking the record, that would be pretty dope. Especially because, it's a rival's record. So, it would be dope if we do that, for sure."

Jackson said he wasn't aware of the streak until the media mentioned it last week.