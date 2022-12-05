Lamar Jackson is 'Week to Week' Following MRI

Lamar Jackson's status is 'week to week' after an MRI was performed on his injured knee, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Jackson was injured on the final play of the first quarter and did not return to Baltimore's 10-9 victory over the Broncos. Harbaugh did not rule out Jackson playing Week 14 against the Steelers, but called a scenario in which Jackson returned that quickly "less likely."

"I would say it's kind of week to week," Harbaugh said. "As the week goes on, we'll see for this week. Probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible. After that, it'll become more and more likely."