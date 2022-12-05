Lamar Jackson is 'Week to Week' Following MRI

Lamar Jackson's status is 'week to week' after an MRI was performed on his injured knee, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
Jackson was injured on the final play of the first quarter and did not return to Baltimore's 10-9 victory over the Broncos. Harbaugh did not rule out Jackson playing Week 14 against the Steelers, but called a scenario in which Jackson returned that quickly "less likely."
"I would say it's kind of week to week," Harbaugh said. "As the week goes on, we'll see for this week. Probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible. After that, it'll become more and more likely."
Jackson has not missed an entire game this season, but after he could not return to Sunday's game, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played effectively (27 for 32, 187 yards, 41 yards rushing, one interception) and led the Ravens on a 91-yard touchdown drive on their final possession to win the game. Huntley capped the drive with a two-yard run for the game's only touchdown.
Huntley started against the Steelers in the regular season finale last year, going 16 for 31 for 141 yards, while rushing for 72 yards on 12 carries. He also threw two interceptions during a 16-13 overtime loss that was the final game of former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's career.
The Ravens do not have to change their game plan dramatically based on whether Jackson or Huntley plays against the Steelers.
"Both quarterbacks play a similar game, we run the same basic offense for both players," Harbaugh said. "He's (Huntley) a player who has a lot of dynamics to his game. He can throw, he can run, he operates really well. If that's the way it goes, that's the way it goes. He'll be excited to play and our guys will be fired up."