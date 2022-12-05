Lamar Jackson is 'Week to Week' Following MRI

Dec 05, 2022 at 03:53 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120522-Lamar
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's status is 'week to week' after an MRI was performed on his injured knee, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Jackson was injured on the final play of the first quarter and did not return to Baltimore's 10-9 victory over the Broncos. Harbaugh did not rule out Jackson playing Week 14 against the Steelers, but called a scenario in which Jackson returned that quickly "less likely."

"I would say it's kind of week to week," Harbaugh said. "As the week goes on, we'll see for this week. Probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible. After that, it'll become more and more likely."

Jackson has not missed an entire game this season, but after he could not return to Sunday's game, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played effectively (27 for 32, 187 yards, 41 yards rushing, one interception) and led the Ravens on a 91-yard touchdown drive on their final possession to win the game. Huntley capped the drive with a two-yard run for the game's only touchdown.

Huntley started against the Steelers in the regular season finale last year, going 16 for 31 for 141 yards, while rushing for 72 yards on 12 carries. He also threw two interceptions during a 16-13 overtime loss that was the final game of former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's career.

The Ravens do not have to change their game plan dramatically based on whether Jackson or Huntley plays against the Steelers.

"Both quarterbacks play a similar game, we run the same basic offense for both players," Harbaugh said. "He's (Huntley) a player who has a lot of dynamics to his game. He can throw, he can run, he operates really well. If that's the way it goes, that's the way it goes. He'll be excited to play and our guys will be fired up."

Related Content

news

Ravens to Face Browns on Saturday in Week 15

Baltimore will face AFC North rival Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 17, the NFL has announced.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 13 vs. Broncos

Roquan Smith leads the Ravens in tackles and earns a stellar grade. Broderick Washington anchors the defensive line with another strong performance.

news

Late for Work 12/5: Lamar Jackson Injury Overshadows Hard-Fought Win

Pundits give credit to the defense. The run game was supposed to be the Ravens' weapon vs. Broncos, where was it?

news

What the Broncos Said After Losing to Ravens

The Broncos tipped their cap to Tyler Huntley, saying not much changed after Lamar Jackson left the field.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Gutty Win Over Broncos

Tyler Huntley showed once again that he's more than capable of winning games. What Lamar Jackson's injury means if he's out for very long. The Ravens' mighty defense will need to be mightier.

news

Lamar Jackson's Knee Injury Isn't Season Ending

Lamar Jackson went to the locker room after being sacked in the Ravens' Week 13 game against the Broncos.

news

'Calm, Cool, Confident' Tyler Huntley Leads Comeback Win Over Broncos

Replacing injured Lamar Jackson in the second quarter, Tyler Huntley led a masterful 91-yard touchdown drive that lifted Baltimore to a one-point victory over the Broncos.

news

Patrick Queen Leaves With Thigh Bruise, X-Rays Negative

Starting inside linebacker Patrick Queen was carted off with a thigh bruise against the Broncos, but X-rays were negative.

news

Ronnie Stanley Inactive vs. Broncos

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are both active.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Broncos

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens (7-4) host the Broncos (3-8) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Broncos

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising