Late for Work 4/28: Ravens Rule Day 1 of Draft By Extending Lamar Jackson, Landing Zay Flowers

The pick was universally praised by pundits:

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: "What a day for Baltimore, which locked down Lamar Jackson for five more years and then got its quarterback a playmaker in Flowers, one of my favorite prospects in this entire class. He'll make Jackson's life so much easier. He can run every route, and he'll dominate out of the slot. Yes, the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr., but that was just a one-year deal. They have plenty of room for Flowers.[space]The Baltimore wide receivers combined for 248 receiving yards when lined up in the slot last season, fewest in the NFL. Flowers plugs a big hole."

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar: "Grade: A+++. Flowers did more with less at quarterback than any other top receiver in this class, and with the newly-resigned Lamar Jackson throwing him the ball, Flowers should finally have a real chance to show all he can do. Flowers can win from all points of the field, and he's the first legitimate WR1 the Ravens have had since… well, it's been a long time. Flowers was my best receiver in this class, and I think that the NFL is where he'll really be able to shine as he couldn't in college."

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: "Grade: A+. The Ravens are having themselves a day. A few hours after inking Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal, Baltimore turns around and grabs its quarterback a brand-new playmaking pass catcher. Flowers is jitterbug quick and plays bigger than his listed size (5-foot-9, 182 pounds), offering both lid-lifting speed and run-after-the-catch talent. The Ravens' new-look offense under Todd Monken is going to be must-see TV this fall."

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: "Grade: A. The re-signing of Lamar Jackson to a five-year, $260 million contract got the Ravens off to a nice start on Day 1. They added to everyone's happiness when selecting Flowers, a downfield threat and zone-eater over the middle who can take a quick throw from the former MVP and take it the distance. Once again, the Ravens stayed patient and got a good player."

Dochterman: "Grade: A-. Flowers was the only player on Boston College's roster who could scare defenses, and still nobody could stop him. He'll do the same thing with the Ravens."

Draft Wire’s Gavino Borquez: "Grade: B+. The Ravens haven't had the best of luck in trying to draft receivers early but Flowers' speed and acceleration should give them everything they hoped to get with Hollywood Brown but didn't."

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: "Grade: B. They needed to get a young receiver for their new offense under Todd Monken. I like Jordan Addison more, but this is a good move. Flowers is a really good player who was hurt by bad quarterback play at Boston College."

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano: "Grade: B. The Ravens gave Lamar Jackson a massive contract extension and a speedy wideout on Day 1 of the draft. Flowers lacks size, but he's capable of creating space with his route running and could be a standout playmaker in the slot."

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: "Flowers is an A-plus route runner with the polish and explosiveness to help take the Ravens' pass game to next level. Flowers aims to get into the end zone every time he has the ball and has the home-run ability to do just that. He has that coveted dawg mentality and will likely put more sauce on his game playing alongside Odell Beckham Jr."