Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Before Facing Dolphins

Dec 30, 2023 at 06:03 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Peter Joneleit/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (5) runs after a catch during an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

The Ravens made a series of roster moves before Sunday's huge matchup against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Treadwell had used up his three practice squad elevations.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf) is questionable to play after getting just one limited practice this week.

To make room for Treadwell, the Ravens placed second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) on injured reserve. Armour-Davis suffered the injury in the Ravens' win in Jacksonville.

Armour-Davis played in eight games this season, making six tackles. He played 28 defensive snaps and had played 50% of the special teams snaps of games he played in. Armour-Davis made the first block to help spring Tylan Wallace on his game-winning punt return touchdown against the Rams.

The Ravens also elevated outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and defensive back Andrew Adams from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

