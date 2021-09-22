Latavius Murray Is Bringing a Hammer to Ravens' Rushing Attack

It's been a wild few weeks for Murray. After averaging 4.5 yards per carry last season, his highest total since his rookie year, Murray was released by the New Orleans Saints, who reportedly wanted him to take a pay cut.

Murray already had some interest in joining Baltimore after seeing Dobbins go down. When Edwards also went out, he said things moved quickly to bring him in.

"When you get let go, you've got a chip on your shoulder, you've got something to prove," Murray said. "So nobody here had to tell me anything about what the expectations were. I know what I need to do, I know what I'm capable of doing, and that's what I'm here to do."

Murray was still studying the Ravens playbook in his hotel room during the day before "Monday Night Football" in Vegas. His strategy was to translate the Ravens' play-call for something into what that same play is called in New Orleans.

"It helped with just having experience with different offenses and kind of being around. The biggest challenge is going out there and playing fast and not thinking about it," he said. "Once you get out there and it's for real, it's just a little bit different in walk-through and sitting in your room going through the plays in your head.