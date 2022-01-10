Late for Work 1/10: Pundits Reflect on a 'Frustrating' But 'Valiant' 2021 Ravens Season

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Nobody could question the effort of the Ravens this season and their ability to stay in games despite unrelenting injuries. That was the case again Sunday, as the Ravens were pretty much out of cornerbacks in the second half. Kevon Seymour, Tavon Young and Chris Westry all went down at different points, so they had to move safety Brandon Stephens to the outside. They were also down to only three outside linebackers after Tyus Bowser suffered what is feared to be an Achilles tendon tear. Losing Bowser, who has been arguably the Ravens' most consistent defensive player, was one final health-related blow in a season full of them."

The Associated Press' David Ginsburg: "A frustrating season marred by an assortment of injuries and close defeats ended in familiar, agonizing fashion for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Ravens played shorthanded — and valiantly — before falling 16-13 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was Baltimore's sixth loss in a row, five of which were decided by a total of eight points. Despite losing three running backs, two star cornerbacks and playing the latter part of the season without injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens remained in the playoff hunt until the very end of this final, excruciating defeat."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "Injuries. Lots of them. It began in the preseason finale, when starting running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury. It lasted until the end of the regular season, when quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the last four games because of a right ankle injury. The Ravens suited up a franchise-high 75 players this season and started 45 players in at least one game."

Ebony Bird's Justin Fried: "In what was a cruel, horrible season marred by injuries and heartbreak, was there ever any other way this season could end? The Ravens fell short once again in overtime marking their sixth consecutive loss, five of which came by three points or less."