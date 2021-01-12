Late for Work 1/12: Ravens vs. Bills Is the Game 'Everybody in the World Wants to See'

Ravens vs. Bills Is the Game 'Everybody in the World Wants to See'

As much fun as it's been to revel in the Ravens' victory over the Tennessee Titans, it's time to turn the page and start focusing on Saturday night's AFC divisional round game against the Bills in Buffalo.

Several pundits believe it's the best matchup of the four games this weekend. That's saying something considering two of the best quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, will face off when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

The Ringer's Kevin Clark said the Ravens-Bills game "has the capability to be maybe one of the best playoff games we've seen in a couple years."

Clark was especially interested to see the battle between the Bills' explosive passing game, led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and the Ravens' vaunted pass defense.

"I think that having [cornerbacks] Marcus Peters back there and Marlon Humphrey, I'm really intrigued to see how they match up against Buffalo. I think it's going to be pretty close, quite frankly," Clark said. "I think this is going to come down to a handful of plays. … I think that this is one of the most intriguing matchups of the season at any point."

NBC Sports' Peter King said Ravens-Bills is the game to watch next weekend because both teams have been playing as well as anyone in the league over the past seven weeks.

"The revived Ravens have been playing playoff games since the weird Wednesday afternoon loss in Pittsburgh; they've won six straight," King wrote. "Buffalo's won seven in a row. Both quarterbacks, hot. Both defenses, hot."

The quarterbacks – Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen – will take center stage as two of the best young signal-callers in the NFL. Jackson was last year's MVP and Allen is in the conversation for the award this season.