Late for Work 1/29: Could Deshaun Watson End Up in the AFC North?

With that said, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr ranked the Steelers as the fourth-most likely destination for Watson.

"If culture is indeed one of the largest draws for Watson, there is no better coach to align with long term than Mike Tomlin," Orr wrote. "Tomlin will be in Pittsburgh. He treats his team fairly. He has expertly piloted it through choppy waters countless times before.

"While I think the Steelers makes more sense for someone like Sam Darnold, given their tradable assets, they could decide to mortgage their near future and empty the coffers for Watson, understanding that their generational defense has an expiration date on it. Pittsburgh does not have a ton of flexibility with its draft capital, and its first-round picks are always going to be in the middle or end of the round (it has the 24th pick this year)."

SportsBetting.com gave the Steelers 25-1 odds to land Watson, which were 11th-best. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin named the Steelers as one of the 13 most logical suitors for Watson.

"A mega-deal for a star QB would seem a little out of character for Pittsburgh, but that's only because they've been riding with Ben Roethlisberger for so long," Benjamin wrote. "In the event Big Ben hangs it up after 2020, there's no reason the Steelers shouldn't be making this call. They've got enough young talent on both sides of the ball, particularly defense, that they could afford to surrender a sizable number of picks if it meant making Watson the long-term successor to Roethlisberger."

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked 17 teams that "could at least plausibly consider a Watson deal, ranked from least likely to most likely." He had the Steelers at No. 15, one spot behind the Browns.

The Ravens were not among Barnwell's 17 teams, but he didn't completely rule out the possibility of Baltimore, the Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals at least entertaining the idea of dealing their franchise quarterback for Watson.

"If the Texans were interested in a straight one-for-one swap, it's not out of the question that the Cardinals, Ravens and Bills would consider making that move," Barnwell wrote regarding Kyler Murray, Jackson and Josh Allen. "If the Texans call those teams, they should at least pick up the phone."