Late for Work 1/4: How Steelers Finale Impacts Ravens' 2022 Draft and Schedule

Lack of Big Plays in Passing Game Is a Big Problem

Heading into this season, there was much talk about the Ravens' emphasis on creating more big plays in the passing game. During the early part of the season, Jackson's depth of target was the best in the league, and Brown was regularly getting behind defenses.

That second half of the season has been a different story, and it's one of the main reasons the offense has been struggling.

"The Ravens are the only team in the league without an offensive play of 50 yards or more," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Even the New York Giants, who mustered negative-10 passing yards Sunday against the Chicago Bears, have four of them. Baltimore does rank a respectable 12th in the league with 18 passing plays of 30 yards or more, but quite a few of those came in the first half of the season when the offense and Jackson were in a good rhythm.

"In their first seven games of the season, the Ravens had 41 overall plays of 20 yards or more and 14 plays of 30 yards or more. Over their past nine games, the Ravens have 23 plays of 20 yards or more and eight of 30 yards or more. Brown, the team's supposed deep threat, has averaged under 10 yards per reception in six of the past seven games, which is inconceivable. Sammy Watkins has just once catch for more than 15 yards since Week 5, also inconceivable even with him missing a chunk of time."

There are some obvious reasons for the decline in big plays, Zrebiec wrote, including Jackson missing several games, a struggling offensive line, and defenses focusing on taking the deep pass away. Zrebiec said that Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman also has played a role.