Late For Work 10/18: Biggest Statement Any Team Has Made This Year

Along with Harrison and Dungy, both local and national media were impressed by the Ravens' strong defensive performance:

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: "Sunday's 34-6 blowout of the Chargers seems like it was a good look into what the Ravens saw in preseason—a defense that could choke opponents out. This 6-point effort from L.A. came a week after the Chargers scored 47 on the Browns, and the same L.A. offense that cut through the Cleveland defense for 493 yards last week yet had 208 yards this week in Baltimore.

Zrebiec: "[The Ravens] defense is far better than it looked last Monday and they have to be considered one of the top teams in the AFC. This was a vintage Ravens performance. Jump on the Chargers early, control the tempo with the run game and dominate the game on defense and special teams. This was easily their most complete victory of the regular season and proof that even with their injuries, they are going to be a tough out in the AFC."

NFL.com's Nick Shook: "[The Ravens] limited a red-hot quarterback, shut down an offense that put up 47 points a week earlier, and blew out one of the NFL's darlings of the first month of the season. The Ravens executed a perfect game plan just six days after completing a frantic comeback on national television, received their best defensive performance of the season against a legitimate foe, and don't look to be slowing down any time soon."