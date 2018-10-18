Late for Work 10/18: Sunday's Matchup Features NFL MVP Favorite vs. NFL MVP Upstart

Sports Illustrated’s Andy Benoit believes he has a simple solution to balance the scales: defenses must adjust. Benoit writes that defensive coordinators should be looking at what the Ravens' defense has been doing this season as a blueprint for how to combat this offense-happy period in the NFL.

"When [Tennessee quarterback] Marcus Mariota approached the line of scrimmage last Sunday, he'd see Ravens defenders roaming around, defensive backs and linebackers in pass rush positions or one side of the formation overloaded with extra defenders," Benoit wrote. "Rarely did Mariota see defenders in traditional set positions; it was mostly undefined, amoeba looks."

Benoit points to how often the Ravens have been using safeties Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson and Anthony Levine Sr. on the field at the same time as a big reason for the defense's success.

A trend in the NFL has been for defenses to have more defensive backs on the field for third downs because of how often teams pass then. However, the Ravens have been using those types of packages on first and second downs more frequently, which Benoit thinks is the key to their defense doing so well.

"Defensive coaches don't like three-safety packages and amoeba fronts on early downs because it can leave a defense unsound against the run," Benoit wrote. "This is where thinking must evolve. For decades, coaches were taught that sturdy defense began with stopping the run. … If the NFL really is a passing league—which everyone agrees it is—your defense must begin with stopping the pass."