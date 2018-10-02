Late for Work 10/2: Should the Ravens Already Extend John Brown?

Early on against Pittsburgh, Martindale seemed keen to have Weddle and safety Tony Jefferson come forward to try and get to Roethlisberger. Though Weddle and Jefferson both managed to get close to the Steelers quarterback, it left the middle of the defense exposed. Roethlisberger found tight ends Vance McDonald and Jesse James in the open space.

That happened a lot less in the second half, and the results speak for themselves. After combining for six catches for 85 yards in the first half, McDonald and James didn't haul in a single pass after halftime.

"Don Martindale's ability to adjust and shut down opposing offenses has been remarkable," Baltimore Beatdown’s Logan Levy wrote.

Martindale also got a major decision right when he opted to have cornerback Marlon Humphrey shadow Pittsburgh's star wide receiver Antonio Brown for chunks of the game.

When the Ravens matched up with the Steelers at Heinz Field last year, Brown was virtually unstoppable, finishing with 213 yards. Baltimore's strategy that day was to not have any one cornerback cover Brown, and instead base it off of where he lined up on the field.

Despite how well Brown did that day, he struggled to make an impact when it was Humphrey's turn to guard him. Fast-forward to 2018 and Humphrey spent the majority of his time in Pittsburgh battling Brown.

"Martindale learned from that experience and asked Humphrey to stick with Brown for much of Sunday's game," The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker wrote. "Brown made a terrific 26-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter, despite tight coverage from the second-year cornerback. That's what great players do. But other than that one flash, Humphrey limited the best receiver in the world to four underneath catches, only one of them in the second half."

Anthony Levine Sr. Leaves His Mark

Safety Anthony Levine Sr. went into Sunday's rivalry game against Pittsburgh with the goal of making a big impact.

Having been a Raven since 2012, Levine felt he hadn't done that against the Steelers yet. That certainly changed on Sunday when he picked off Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter to help seal the game.