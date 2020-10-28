Late for Work 10/28: Dez Bryant Signing Presents Low Risk, High Reward for Ravens 

The Ravens will have their chance to play spoiler again when the undefeatedSteelers visit.

Coming off a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, the Steelers are the consensus No. 1 team in most power rankings, but the Ravens aren't far behind. Baltimore ranked fourth or better in the six publications we looked at this week.

Even on a bye week, Bleacher Report, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, and CBS Sports moved the Ravens up in their rankings. It comes after they made a huge defensive addition with Yannick Ngakoue.

"Typical Baltimore larceny, adding a difference-maker like pass rusher Ngakoue for [a] fairly cut-rate compensation," USA Today's Nate Davis wrote. "Could be a Lombardi move."

"Ngakoue's ability to win one-on-one battles and cause havoc adds another dimension to a Baltimore D that typically relies on blitzing to get to the passer," NFL.com's Dan Hanzus added. "The next five weeks will bring matchups against Ben Roethlisberger (Week 8 and 12), Philip Rivers, Cam Newton and Ryan Tannehill. Baltimore's defense should be ready for the challenge."

We're still not halfway through the season, but Sunday's game has major implications. The Steelers are the NFL's only undefeated team. They're in the driver's seat atop of the AFC North, but the Ravens are just one game behind at 5-1.

With only one first-round bye in each conference this year, these early regular-season matchups are even more important. And rivalries don't get much better than when these two teams match up.