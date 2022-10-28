Late for Work 10/28: Pundits React to a 'Monster Win' in Tampa Bay

Baltimore Beatdown's Frank Platko: "This was an important victory for the Ravens to secure. …To do it on the road, on a short week and while missing the team's top two pass-catchers makes it all the more impressive. This has the potential to be a momentum-building victory and a turning point for the Ravens' season. Now two games over .500 with 10 days before their next game, plus the bye week soon approaching, the arrow is pointing up."

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer: "In a strange half-season of soaring starts, wild finishes and everything imaginable in between, Thursday night offered maybe the strangest ending yet for the Ravens: an offense missing three of its top weapons rolling to maybe its best game — and biggest win — of the season."

Lamar Jackson Delivers Best All-Around Game

In the second half, the Ravens needed consistency and execution of plays. They got it in their quarterback, and Zrebiec believes Jackson may have delivered his best all-around game this season.