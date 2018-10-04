Late for Work 10/4: A Win on Sunday Indicates Special Season for Ravens

A Win on Sunday Indicates Special Season for Ravens

If the Ravens emerge victorious in Cleveland on Sunday, they will have a 4-1 record. Should that happen, history shows they're in store for a special season.

Since the organization's first season in Baltimore in 1996, the Ravens have never managed a 5-0 start, but have gone 4-1 five times: in 2000, 2006, 2010, 2011 and 2012. Among those five times, the Ravens have won their two Super Bowls, as well as three of their four division titles.

Most importantly, the Ravens have never missed the playoffs after going 4-1. The worst regular season record any of those five teams finished with was the most recent one in 2012 that went 10-6 – and we all remember how that season ended. In fact, the Ravens have also never been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs after starting 4-1.

It should be noted that the Ravens have made the playoffs the same amount of times after starting the season with a poorer record than 4-1, which shows they're more than capable of reaching the postseason even if they lose in Cleveland.

However, if history is any indication, a 4-1 start for the Ravens implies that they're primed for a standout year that involves playing football in January.

RavensWire’s Matthew Stevens believes the Ravens' postseason chances are improving because of how the team's schedule is shaking out. Initially believed to be a brutal schedule when it was released, Stevens thinks "things don't look nearly as bad as the tough schedule we were predicting months ago."

His reasoning is how Baltimore's future opponents have started their 2018 seasons. The Ravens have 12 games remaining against 11 different opponents, and those teams have a winning percentage of .511. It's a solid mark, but not overwhelming.

"The Ravens are actually in the worst stretch of their remaining schedule," Stevens wrote. "Following their Week 10 bye, the remaining seven games have a combined 14-13-1 record. It could be that Baltimore gets a bit of a cakewalk right as the playoff race heats up."

It is possible that the Ravens are about to enter their toughest string of games, which makes starting the season with a 4-1 mark that much more important.

After Cleveland, the Ravens have four straight games against teams that made the playoffs last season. Three of those teams (Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers) all have winning records right now. To The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker, "If the Ravens go into their bye week 6-3, they'd be in excellent shape. At 5-4, they'd be fine."

However, it's probably too soon to be viewing the games after Baltimore's bye as easy, especially when the team is set to play recent playoff contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers after Week 10. It could be true that the initial diagnosis of the schedule being tough throughout is accurate.

What should encourage Ravens fans though is simply how good their team has looked through a quarter of the season. They have the look of a team that can succeed, despite consistently playing tough teams.

"The Ravens had already held serve on the first quarter of their season by winning decisively at home against the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos," Walker wrote. "A commanding win in Pittsburgh — even against a team sputtering on defense and playing without All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell — expanded their horizon for 2018."

This year's team does seem to have a special look about them, especially after this past Sunday's win against Pittsburgh.

Whenever the Ravens have won in Heinz Field, it's usually been by less than a touchdown. Though Sunday's game was tied at halftime and the Ravens didn't score a touchdown in the second half, they were still able to break away via four field goals from kicker Justin Tucker to make it more than a one-score game. That's only happened one other time in the Ravens' history during the regular season, and it came back in 2006 when the team dominated Pittsburgh, 31-7.