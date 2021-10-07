Late for Work 10/7: Is 'Something Special Brewing in Baltimore' With 2021 Ravens?

Former Steelers Franco Harris, Rocky Bleier Support John Harbaugh's Controversial Decision in Denver

As the pundits continue to debate whether the Ravens should have taken a knee at the end of this past Sunday's game against the Broncos instead of running a play to tie a record for consecutive 100-yard-rushing games, two players who were largely responsible for setting the record weighed in.

Former running backs Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier, who played on the Pittsburgh Steelers teams that compiled 43 consecutive games of at least 100 rushing yards from 1974-77, revealed they weren't even aware there was such a record.

Regardless, Harris said he supports Head Coach John Harbaugh's decision to run the play with the Ravens needing three yards to tie the mark. Jackson gained 5 five yards on a sweep.

"I thought the players on Denver were expecting a knee. And I can see where they were a little upset," Harris told 9news.com in Denver. "But you can't worry about their feelings. I think the Ravens did the right thing to go for the record. What would have been interesting is if this (next) game would have been against the Steelers. I'm sure the Colts could care less.

"But I want to say they absolutely had to go for it. That was the right thing to do. You know this record is there, it's within your grasp, and make some new history. They had to do it. That was the right call. And Jackson is probably the most exciting player you could say in the NFL at this time. And also it brought attention to what we accomplished in the 70s.''

Bleier also didn't have a problem with the Ravens not taking a knee.

"It's something that you can be proud of and you take that shot. … You're so close to be able to do that," Bleier said on Glenn Clark Radio. Bleier jokingly added that perhaps the Ravens will invite him and Harris to be on the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium when they attempt to break the record Monday night.

In an interview with 9news.com, Bleier said he would've been bragging about the record all these years if only he had known about it.

"The first time I heard about it was when I got this text message, 'Hey, would you like to do this interview?' About what? 'You set a record 43 consecutive games of 100 yards.' You're kidding me? I wish I would have known that. I would have sold that and marketed that all these years."