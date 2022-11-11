Late for Work 11/11: J.K. Dobbins Sets the Record Straight About His Knee, Future

Marshall's take runs contrary to popular opinion that the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are a notch above everyone else in the AFC. In recent weeks, however, a number of pundits have identified the Ravens as the biggest threat to the Big Two, thanks to a revamped defense, outstanding running game, and Lamar Jackson doing Lamar Jackson things.

"They're going to start playing their best ball when the league really starts and that's [after Thanksgiving]," Marshall said. "They're getting better. They're going to get healthier. Lamar Jackson looks good."

Multiple NFL Analysts Pick Ravens to Win Super Bowl

Marshall isn't alone in his belief that the Ravens could be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the third time this February.

NFL.com's panel of analysts made their Super Bowl predictions at the midpoint of the season, and three of them picked the Ravens to win it all. Only the Bills (11 votes), Chiefs (five), and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (five) got more votes. The San Francisco 49ers (one) were the only other team to receive a vote.

Here's what the three analysts who picked the Ravens said:

Jeremy Bergman: Ravens over Cowboys. "Dallas, on the back of Micah Parsons (and Odell Beckham Jr.?), replaces the Packers, my misguided preseason NFC pick, in Glendale, while Lamar Jackson and the Ravens lose out on the North, but go on a wild-card prove-it run to glory."

Ali Bhanpuri: Ravens over Cowboys. "Big D back on the big stage after 27 years … but Lamar Jackson isn't starstruck. Despite memorable performances from Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and a spirited Ezekiel Elliott (in perhaps his last game as a Cowboy), it's Jackson who leaves Phoenix with two trophies and a Rod Tidwell-esque message for Ravens leadership."

Brooke Cersosimo: Ravens over Vikings. "This game is all about Lamar Jackson. The clear star of the show performs like a man on a mission to not only win his first ring and the franchise's third title, but to become the league's highest-paid quarterback."

ESPN senior NFL writer Seth Wickersham also picked the Ravens to win the Super Bowl.

"The Baltimore Ravens have a 5.9% chance to win the Super Bowl, via ESPN's FPI, but I think they can win it all," Wickersham wrote. "John Harbaugh will become the first coach since Joe Gibbs to win championships with two different quarterbacks, and Lamar Jackson then goes on to reset the quarterback contract market."

Second-Half Predictions on Defensive Ranking, Roquan Smith Extension, and More

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec made his Ravens predictions for the second half of the season. Here's a look at a few of them:

The Ravens will finish with a top-five defense.

"That's been the annual expectation for a franchise with a proud defensive tradition. However, only a month ago the Ravens entered a key game against the Bengals with the league's 30th-ranked defense and 32nd-ranked pass defense. There was nowhere to go but up for first-year Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's group. That ascent has begun. After dominating the Saints in their most complete defensive performance of the season, the Ravens rank 19th in total defense and 18th in scoring defense. In recent weeks, they've gotten to the quarterback with more regularity, eliminated opposing run games and limited big plays. With trade acquisition Roquan Smith settling in, rookie second-round pass rusher David Ojabo primed to make his debut after the bye and safety Marcus Williams expected back in December, the Ravens should be only getting better."

It may take a while, but General Manager Eric DeCosta will extend Roquan Smith.