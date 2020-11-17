Late for Work 11/17: Lack of Big Passing Plays Is Concerning

It's Time to Accept This Isn't Last Year's Ravens

Last November, the Ravens went 4-0, outscoring the Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams, 172-46. This November, the Ravens are 1-2, equaling their total number of losses all season in 2019.

If it wasn't already apparent, it's obvious now that the Ravens' magical 2019 season has not carried over into 2020.

"Throughout the offseason, the thought of the Ravens picking up where they left off in a franchise-record 14-2 campaign a year ago was appealing, if for no reason other than to ease the disappointment of that shocking playoff loss to Tennessee last January," WNST's Luke Jones wrote. "Surely no team would challenge Baltimore in the AFC North as a few even dared to ask if John Harbaugh's team might go undefeated.

"It was a ridiculous notion in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that can provide serious challenges at a moment's notice, but such discussion reflected how special last season truly was and how easy the Ravens made it look until that stunning Titans loss. It's time to stop waiting for that switch to be flipped. This isn't the same team."

Said ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: "This is not last year's Baltimore Ravens and we all need to accept that. Last year on offense Baltimore was two things: they were explosive and they were dominant. Explosive both in the run and the pass game. That's not happening this year. They were dominating at the line of scrimmage. That's not happening this year.