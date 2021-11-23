Late for Work 11/23: John Harbaugh Building Strong Case for Coach of the Year

John Harbaugh Building Strong Case for Coach of the Year

John Harbaugh won his only Coach of the Year award in 2019 after the Ravens rolled to a 14-2 record and outscored their opponents by 249 points, the second-highest point differential in the league since 2000.

This season, the Ravens have been ravaged by injuries, but they keep finding ways to win close games and have clawed their way to a 7-3 record, which is good enough for first place in the AFC North and the No. 2 seed in the conference. Their point differential is plus-17, which is the lowest among division leaders and 15th overall.

There's still a lot of football to be played, but at this point in the season a strong case can be made for Harbaugh as Coach of the Year.

The latest dose of adversity the Ravens were dealt was finding out on Sunday that Lamar Jackson was too ill to play that day against the Chicago Bears, so backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, a 2020 undrafted free agent, would make his first NFL start.

Once again, the Ravens found a way.

"Harbaugh's ability to help the team adapt to different circumstances and his know-how to develop his players have shaped him into one of the best coaches of this era, and it would be insulting if he weren't included in the Coach of the Year discussion," Ebony Bird's Kristen Wong wrote. "Other candidates, like Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury or Los Angeles Chargers' Brandon Staley, may also get attention based on their respective teams' more impressive performances. But Harbaugh deserves a tip of the hat as well, especially considering that his side beat Staley's Chargers in a decisive win."