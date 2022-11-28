Late for Work 11/28: Familiar Fears Arise After Fourth Quarter Defeat

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec ponders the same.

"The Ravens said all the right things, just like they did after the losses to the Dolphins, Bills and Giants," Zrebiec wrote. "What they haven't done is shown that they've learned their lesson. And until they do, it's going to be awfully hard to consider them a viable Super Bowl contender. They entered Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville looking like a team that was ready to go on a run. They exited it with the same-old questions about their ability to close games."

Red Zone Issues Could Be Ravens' '*Fatal Flaw*'

Entering Sunday's game against the Jaguars, the Ravens red zone offense had scored touchdowns at a 52-percent rate, good for No. 20 in the NFL. They finished going 2-for-5 for touchdowns in the red zone against the Jaguars, and Press Box's Bo Smolka thinks this could be the Ravens "fatal flaw."

"The Ravens couldn't beat the Jaguars with short field goals, so there is no reason to think they can do it against any high-octane offenses that they hope to see in the postseason," Smolka wrote. "And if they don't get this red-zone problem figured out, there might not be any postseason."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "The Baltimore offense is keeping lesser teams in games by failing to finish off drives. The Ravens are 3-of-9 in the red zone the last two games, including 2-of-5 on Sunday. Jackson is struggling inside the 20-yard line after excelling there for years. Over the last two weeks, Jackson is 2-of-10 passing for 17 yards in the red zone. From 2018 to 2021, Jackson had completed 60.2% of his red-zone passes, throwing 59 touchdowns and two interceptions."

Baltimore Positive's Luke Jones shared a similar sentiment.

"But if we're going to continue to look at [the red zone struggles] in terms of not just take it a week at a time as a team but as you and I are and fans are looking ahead and seeing how this team might stack up to the other heavyweights in the AFC, I'm seeing flaws that are going to do them in and they're going to do them in sooner rather than later in postseason," Jones said.

Part of the difficulties in the red zone were play clock issues, which have bogged down the Ravens according to Zrebiec, "the past couple years."

"The Ravens' red zone issues are now a trend and there's hardly one thing to point to. Demarcus Robinson and Mark Andrews both had potential touchdown catches clank off their hands, although Baltimore did get in the end zone after Andrews' drop," Zrebiec wrote. "Jackson, who completed just 16 of 32 passing attempts and missed a wide-open Robinson for a potential long touchdown on the first drive, sailed a pass to an open Oliver in the end zone. There was another instance where the Ravens took a delay of game penalty while in the red zone. The play clock issues are not a trend. Rather they've been almost a constant in the past couple of years."