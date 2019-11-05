Late for Work 11/5: Colin Cowherd Apologizes for 'Worst Take Ever' on Ravens

Robinson's colleague, Terez Paylor, said he's grateful Jackson ended up in Baltimore rather than with some other organizations that drafted a quarterback in the first round last year.

"He's getting really good coaching now with [Offensive Coordinator] Greg Roman, a guy who's used to developing an offense around that skill set," Paylor said. "Baltimore has gone out of their way to custom-fit that offense to what he does well. And there's a culture there and it's a winning culture there. I'm just glad he's there."

"The Ringer NFL Show's" Clark praised the Ravens for being forward-thinking in drafting Jackson and the approach they've taken with him.

"They took a quarterback, and instead of complaining about what he can't do … they celebrated him and they built a team with him and can be one of the best teams in football with him," Clark said. "That is the lesson of this decade. When there's a special player, you take him and figure everything else out later. They figured everything else out later. Congratulations to the Ravens for doing that."

Schrager noted the contrast between Jackson's performance against the Patriots and those of other second-year quarterbacks who went in the first round.