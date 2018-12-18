Late for Work 12/18: Could Baltimore's Offense Be the Start of a New NFL Trend?

Bradley Bozeman is Carving Out a Role Along the Offensive Line

The Ravens have gotten contributions from a variety of rookies on offense this season, including Jackson, running back Gus Edwards, tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews, and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Another player that has done quite well is offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman.

"Bozeman has quietly overdelivered as a sixth-round pick," The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker wrote. "As training camp wound down, Bozeman seemed like a candidate for the practice squad. … Instead, he made the team, and the Ravens now plug him into temporary holes in their offensive line with confidence that he'll handle the job."

Against the Buccaneers, Bozeman split time with left guard James Hurst, getting on the field for 28 of the offense's 77 snaps. He also sometimes joined the offensive line as essentially an extra lineman, reporting as a wide receiver to provide extra blocking.

Though Bozeman and Hurst both played well against Tampa Bay, PFF believes the rookie had the more efficient performance.

"While [the Ravens] got quality contributions from both, the rookie from Alabama outperformed his veteran colleague on this occasion," PFF wrote. "Bozeman gave up nothing in pass protection and created consistent movement and creases both inline and on the move in his most extensive action since Week 7."

In fact, Bozeman has done so well during his rookie season that Walker believes he could be in line for an even bigger role in 2019.

"Bozeman was primarily a center prospect coming out of college, so it will be interesting to see whether the Ravens pit him against Matt Skura in a job battle for next summer," Walker wrote. "For now, he's increased his long-term value by demonstrating competence at guard. He's exactly the type of the player the Ravens need to rebuild depth on their offensive line."

Reliable C.J. Mosley Excels Once Again

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has deservedly received a lot of attention for his magnificent play against the Buccaneers. Humphrey was the lone Raven named to the PFF Team of the Week, and Russell Street Report’s Ken McKusick believes his performance "deserves consideration among the greatest performances ever by a Ravens cornerback."

He wasn't the only member of the defense playing well on Sunday though, as inside linebacker C.J. Mosley quietly put together another excellent performance. Mosley has been a steady presence in the center of Baltimore's defense for much of this year, and he was at his best against Tampa Bay with eight tackles. McKusick named him as the best defender besides Humphrey, and Mosley set the tone early in the game by picking up a half sack.

"Mosley played well. He wasn't picked on in coverage. He led the team with eight tackles, none of which came on long plays," McKusick wrote. "We haven't yet seen much of the playmaking in the passing game from previous years, but it appears he's healthy again."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Kyle Barber was particularly impressed by a solid play Mosley had against a Tampa Bay screen pass that looked to be good for a big gain, writing "it was going for gold but the middle linebacker sniffed it out quick and hit the hole. Good to see some speed from the bigger linebacker."