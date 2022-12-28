Late for Work 12/28: Ravens' Running Game Showing It Can't Be Boxed In

Jackson Has a '50-50' Chance to Play vs. Steelers

All eyes remain on the health status of Jackson and Head Coach John Harbaugh is not giving any tips.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Jackson has a "50-50" chance of playing.

"There's actually a chance he'll play this week. As explained on Sunday's Football Night in America, it's right around 50-50 that he'll play against the Steelers," Florio wrote.

"For Jackson, the real question is whether he's willing to risk playing if he's anything less than 100 percent. He's so close to finishing his rookie contract that the risk may not be worth it — especially if the risk is enhanced by Jackson's knee not being fully healed."

The Ravens will practice today, so reporters will be watching to see if Jackson is back on the practice field after being sidelined the past three weeks.

Mike Tomlin: 'It's Disrespectful' to Label Mark Andrews As Just a Tight End

Mark Andrews hasn't put up big numbers against the Steelers (he hasn't scored a touchdown and has only once had more than five receptions or more than 50 yards receiving in seven career games against them) but Pittsburgh Head Coach Mike Tomlin has nothing but respect for the All-Pro tight end.

"I think to label him as a tight end is kind of disrespectful to his talents," Tomlin told reporters yesterday. "He's kind of a No. 1 receiving option. He's like Travis Kelce if you will, or that young guy in Atlanta [Kyle Pitts]. Their skillset and the plays that they make are kind of caged in if you describe them in a tight end sort of way. We got some work there to try to minimize him.

"As we prepare, we also acknowledge men like Mark Andrews is a significant guy for them in the passing game, he always has been. And even through some of their quarterback instability, continues to be a dangerous vertical threat."