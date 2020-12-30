Late for Work 12/30: Are the Ravens Best Built for the Underdog Role?

Depending on how Week 17 plays out, the Ravens could land anywhere from the No. 5 to No. 7 seed if they make the playoffs. Pundits have labeled them as the team no one wants to face, but that would certainly make them an underdog in the wild-card round.

Along with Greenberg, ESPN's Dominique Foxworth and Dan Graziano also expressed confidence in the Ravens moving forward.

"I think I believe in Lamar Jackson more than any other offense out there," Foxworth said. "I also think this defense, if they can get healthy in the secondary, they can go back to their form they were at before and still be a problem."

"I think it's possible that the crazy win over the Browns activated them," Graziano said. "They look like their old, terrifying selves. … They bullied people, they won big when they could. They're feeling it right now. If I'm the Chiefs I'm not scared of anybody, but I'm looking at Baltimore going, 'Don't get too hot.'"

ESPN's Jeff Saturday isn't convinced yet, however.

"They are probably the most difficult team to prepare for, but who have they beat?" Saturday said on "Get Up". "They've been in the playoffs the past four or five weeks? No, because they haven't played any playoff teams. You have to beat playoff teams in the playoffs. This offense is really good when they have a lead and they've shown that.

"But at the end of the day, if they get behind, this is not a team that can come back and win. That's going to be the issue. Whether you're chasing the Bills, Chiefs, possibly even the Steelers, if those teams get up on you, it takes Baltimore completely out of their game."