Late for Work 12/31: Brian Baldinger: Ravens Are the Team to Beat If They Get in the Playoffs

Brian Baldinger: Ravens Are the Team to Beat If They Get in the Playoffs

With the Ravens playing as well as any team in the league during their four-game winning streak, they've been hailed as the wild-card team no one wants to play in the postseason.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger took it a step further.

"I think the rest of the league should be on notice that the Ravens — I don't care what happened in the postseason last year — I think they're the team to beat right now if they get in," Baldinger said on the "Baldy's Breakdowns" podcast.

Currently the sixth seed, the Ravens (10-5) will get in if they beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (they also could get in with a loss but would need help).

Baldinger marveled at the Ravens' ability to run the ball during their recent resurgence. He was especially impressed with how well they ran against a good New York Giants defense this past Sunday.

"They might legitimately be able to run, like really run, old-school run, to a title," Baldinger said. "What they did to the Giants just showed you because the Giants are an accomplished run defense. But when [the Ravens] run for 250 yards against them, and the Giants have no idea how to stop it, it just goes to show you what [Offensive Coordinator] Greg Roman and Lamar Jackson, and [Bradley] Bozeman and [Orlando Brown Jr.] and those guys up front, are doing.